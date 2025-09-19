



Central Kalimantan Pkk Rakeda: symbol of food independence and innovation of women in Kalimantan Central Contribution of Administer,, September 19, 2025 18:32, read 123 times. President of TP-PKK Prov. Central Kalimantan Aisyah This Agustiar Sabran during planting at Pkk Park 0 President of TP-PKK Prov. Central Kalimantan Aisyah This Agustiar Sabran during planting at Pkk Park 1 Mmckalteng -Palancha Raya-Chairperson from the central province of Kalimantan TP-PKK Aisyah this Agustiar Sabran With hundreds of participants in the Regional Work Reunion (Rakeda), the Enterment Enterment Enterment team (TP-PKK) in the Kalimantan center has packaged the PKK Park (Aku Heart PKK) on Jalan Hiu Poutih, Palangka Raya, Friday (19/9/2025). This visit is part of a series of Rakeda activities that aim to strengthen synergy and commitment to PKK programs management. Unlike ordinary visits, this program is packed in planting and selection activities of fruit and vegetable results, the culture of catfish as clear proof of the success of the PKK program. (Read also: Attend the summit of the 29th anniversary of Harganas, president of TP PKK Ivo Sugianto Sabran invites all stakeholders to work optimally the number of delayed delay) President of the central province of Kalimantan TP-PKK Aisyah This Agustiar Sabran expressed his pride for the enthusiasm of executives. President of TP-PKK Prov. Central Kalimantan Aisyah This Agustiar Sabran during the spread of catfish seeds “This park is a form of 10 main PKK programs, in particular in the accomplishment of family food and nutrition. Today, we are visiting not only, but also feel the results of the hard work that we have placed,” he said. He hopes that this activity can be an inspiration for all districts and cities to develop similar parks. It is not only a matter of planting, but also of promoting awareness of the importance of food independence at the family level. “Let's make Pkk Park as a real example that even from the home page, we can greatly contribute to the well-being of the family and the community,” he concluded. The activity proves that the PKK movement is concentrated not only on theory, but also a concrete action which has a direct impact. Rakeda participants not only acquired knowledge, but also precious experiences that they could apply in their respective regions, making Pkk Park (I am the heart of PKK) as a real symbol of the commitment of Kalteng TP-PKK to make an independent and prosperous family. (Tra / edit: IAQ / Photo: AGM) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

