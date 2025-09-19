



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the Mombai International Cruise Terminal at the cutting edge of technology in Indira Dock on Saturday September 20.

He will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal of containers and related installations to the port of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata, a new installation of berth and cargo of containers at the Port of Paradip and the Multi-Carto Ton-Carto Terminal.

The PM Modi will also visit Gujarat on Saturday to attend the event “Samudra se Samriddhi”. There, he will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for various development projects 34,200 crores in Bhavnagar and approach the rally, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office (PMO).

Here is an overview of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at the cutting edge of technology

He should conduct an air investigation into Dholera, chair a exam meeting and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal in the afternoon. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the basic stone for several development projects linked to the maritime sector which is worth 7,870 crores, which should give a major boost to the maritime sector.

In addition, the Modi PM will lay the foundations for modern fire -fighting and road links at the port of Kamarajar in Ennore and coastal protective measures, including dikes and coverings, to the port of Chennai. The foundation stones will also be placed for a construction of the dike on the island of Car Nicobar, a plague of the versatile freight and green freight berth in Deendayal Port, Kandla, and the repair installations of ships in Patna and Varanasi.

In an evolution towards holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and pose the foundation stone of several projects of the central government and the State 26 354 Broader, serving various sectors in Gujarat.

He will inaugurate the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Port Chhara, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol at the Gujarat Iocl Refinery project, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, The PM-Kusum 475 MW Component C Failder for Farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar Project, and the solarization project of the Dhordo MW.

In addition, the PM will conduct an air investigation in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisaged as an industrial city in Greenfield focused on sustainable industrialization, intelligent infrastructure and the attraction of global investment.

It should assess the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) in Lothal, which is under development 4,500 crores.

(With agency entries.)

