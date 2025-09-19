Go set up! This is ASN's current salary











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Government Plan to increase the salary of the State Civil apparatus (ASN) to the State officer has surfaced at the moment after the publication of presidential regulations n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government plan of 2025. In the regulations determined by President Prabowo suffered and valid on June 30, 2025, it was declared that the increase in the salary of ASN, TNI / Polri, to officials of the eight best RKP 2025 result programs. “The increase in wages of ASN (in particular teachers, speakers, health workers and extension workers), TNI/Polri and state officials”, as written in Perpres 79/2025, quoted on Friday (19/19/2025). As we know, the increase in ASN's salary does not occur each year despite the inflationary pressure. Over the past decade, ASN's salary increases, including civil servants (PNS) in Indonesia, are classified as minimum. Over the past 10 years, the salaries of registered civil servants have only increased 3 times. Namely in 2015, 2019 and finally in 2024. In 2019, the government increased the salary of civil servants by 5%. This increase was made at the start of the second period of President Joko Widodo served. Five years later, in 2024, Jokowi again increased the salary of civil servants by 8%. This increase was the last adjustment given before the end of President Jokowi's mandate. Five years earlier, or the first period that Jokowi served, the increase in the salaries of civil servants was also carried out twice, namely in 2014 by 6% and in 2015, it increased by 5%. The last salary of civil servants by the government is contained in PP number 5 of 2024. The following is the amount: PNS salary i IA: IDR 1,685,700 – IDR 2 522,600 IB: RP. 1,840,800 – RP. 2,670,700 IC: RP. 1,918,700 – RP. 2,783,700 ID: IDR 1 999 900 – IDR 2 901 400 Salary of class II civil servants II A RP 2,184,000 – RP 3,633,400 II B RP 2.385,000 – RP 3,797,500 II C RP 2 485 900 – RP 3 958,200 II D RP 2,591,000 – RP 4 125,600 Salary of class III officials III A RP 2 785 700 – RP 4,575,200 III B RP 2 903 600 – RP 4,768,800 III C RP 3 026 400 – RP 4 970 500 III D RP 3 154 400 – RP 5,180,700 PNS IV wage group IV A RP. 3,287,800 – RP. 5 399 900 IV B RP. 3,426 900 – RP. 5 628 300 IV C RP. 3,571 900 – RP. 5,866,400 IV D RP. 3,723,000 – rp. 6,114,500 IV E RP. 3,880,400 – RP. 6 373 200 (ARJ / MIJ) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

Following article



PNS, TNI, Polri Check Coutel! Sri Mulyani Transfer the 13th salary RP10.5 t











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20250919165501-4-668569/bakal-naik-segini-gaji-asn-yang-diterima-sekarang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos