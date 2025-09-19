Politics
John Woodcock has referred to the guard dog on racism, Islamophobia
John Woodcock, who prefers `Lord Walney '', according to his profile X, was sent back to the Lord Chamber Commissioner to standards for the racist and Islamophobic targeting of the main director of our human rights group, Moazzam Begg, according to a statement from the group.
John Woodcock: In the proverbial?
The declaration continues by saying that:
Out of 800 arrests in recent months, where thousands of people were seated with pacards opposing the genocide in Gaza, including the clergy, military veterans and advisers. Walney distinguished Moazzam Begg, asking his passport to be dismissed.
It was not supervision. It was discrimination and Islamophobia.
Cage International requires a complete survey and public apology.
John Woodcock, who was funded by the Israeli lobby and was one of the first agitators of the proscription of a non-violent anti-genocide group Action of Palestine As terroristsAlso Trying last year to prohibit independent prohibited parliamentary candidates After several independents have won seats on the anti-generalides platforms. He has Junket paid accepted in Israel several times.
Before being Have a peer of Tory Boris JohnsonWoodcock Leave the Labor Party in 2018 rather than in the face of the investigation as an alleged sexual damage. It was also Accused by local members of the Labor Party of the intimidation staff.
Scandalous
The cage complaint stipulates that it is reasonable to conclude that John Woodcock chose Begg to sanction because of his ethnic and religious history, presenting racism and Islamophobia. Citing the ethics code of the Lord Chamber, the complaint calls for an investigation into Woodcocks statements and asks it for public apology. A previous letter sent by Cage International directly to Lord Walney demanding apology remained unanswered. In his statement, Cage described Woodcock as:
Togged in the scandal. He is a former president of Israel's work friends and a lobbyist from the oil and weapons industry, with well -known right -known opinions and authoritarian opinions.
Anas Mustapha, head of the public advocacy of cage, said:
It is time for someone to defy Lord Walneys' mistreatment of his public position. Lord Walney recently made its way through an interview concerning the concerns concerning the conflict of interests which he faces as alleged independent advisor on demonstrations. His lobbying for authoritarian powers to defend a live genocide expose his empty ethics and his danger to the rule of law in Great Britain.
Star image via cage
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecanary.co/skwawkbox/2025/09/19/john-woodcock-racism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
