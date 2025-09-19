



WASHINGTON The Trump administration told Congress that he planned to sell nearly $ 6 billion in weapons to Israel, a new increase in support for the American ally while it faces growing insulation on his War in Gaza. It includes a sale of $ 3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters, double the current actions of Israel and a sale of $ 1.9 billion for 3,200 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army, according to an American official and another familiar person with the proposal that spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss the plans that have not been made public. Weapons would not be delivered for two to three years or more. The enormous sales are involved while the United States predicts to end the almost two year war between Israel and Hamas Hit the leaders of Hamas in Doha, Qatar, were spread Condemnation among us allies in the Middle East. The United States has maintained its support despite Growing international pressure on Israel And attempts at an increasing number of Democrats in the US Senate to block the sale of offensive weapons in Israel. The State Department refused to comment on sales, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Israel has launched a new offensivepressing forward with plans to take over the city of Gaza, as a professional organization of researchers who study the genocide said that Israel was commit a genocide in Gaza. The United Kingdom, which said last year that it suspended the exports of certain weapons to Israel by concern that they could be used to violate humanitarian international laws, recently Barrot of Israeli government officials Of the largest weapons fair the largest weapons in the country. Turkey also said it was airspace to planes of the Israeli government and to any cargo of weapons for the Israeli army, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni In a condemned speech the Israeli attacks against Gaza as disproportionate. Trump said on Friday that he planned to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington next week, with plans to discuss Boeing aircraft purchases and an agreement for F-16 fighter planes. The Biden administration has interrupted a 2,000 -pound bombs in Israel for concerns concerning civilian victims, but Trump raised this taking when he entered in January. The Trump administration has already approved about $ 12 billion in major military aid in Israel this year. More recently, the United States in June has approved a selling weapons of half a million dollars in Israel to reappoint its soldiers with bomb orientation kits for precision. This last request from the Trump administration was sent to the congress about a month ago. The amount of the package of $ 6 billion was confirmed by two other people familiar with the issue and granted anonymity to discuss it because the plans were not public. The congress regularly performs informal examinations of these arms sales at the level of the committee, returning requests to the State Department for the more formal process. These sales are part of a 10-year agreement between the United States and Israel, which approaches its end. __ Price reported in Porto, Portugal. Associated press writers Aamer Madhani and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

