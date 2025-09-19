Trump says that he and xi “have made progress” in the tiktok agreement, and will go to China at the start of next year

Washington – President Trump said that he had “progressed” on the approval of an agreement to resolve the property of Tiktok During a “very productive” conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday morning.

During the call, which was set up for finalize an agreement On the popular social media platform, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he agreed to visit China “at the beginning of next year”. XI and Trump also agreed that the Chinese president will visit the United States “at a appropriate” time and will meet at the APEC summit in South Korea in November, the president said.

“The call was very good, we will speak by phone, will appreciate the approval of Tiktok, and the two are looking forward to meeting Apec!” Mr. Trump wrote.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, announced on Monday that the American and Chinese negotiators had arrived in a framework for an agreement to resolve the issue of Tiktok's property. And Friday call between Trump and Xi was supposed to “conclude the agreement”, in the words of Bessent.

However, it is not yet clear if an agreement has in fact been finalized. A declaration from the Chinese Foreign Ministry summarizing the appeal did not say that an agreement was concluded. The Minstry said that Beijing “would support its teams to conclude a good deal on Tiktok thanks to the consultation”.

Mr. Trump allowed Tiktok to operate in the United States, even creating a Tiktok Blanche Tiktok account, despite a federal law forcing the parent company based in Tiktok China, bytedance kept by the Supreme Court in a 9-0 decision in June. But the president has repeatedly delayed the application of the law through executive action.

The two leaders had ups and downs in their relationship. The American president said he was held “great respect” for XI, while often expressing the frustration of China's business practices. XI also raised the eyebrows this summer with a unit demonstration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who walked alongside XI while presented missiles, drones and advanced weapons systems in the greatest military parade.

Melissa Quinn and Caitlin Yilek contributed to this report.

