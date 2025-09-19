Donald Trump says that late evening shows are not allowed to make fun of him





President Donald Trump said television networks that seem too critical of him are not authorized to have the so and should have their licenses withdrawn.

“All they do is hit Trump,” he told journalists on Air Force one Thursday during the return trip to a state visit to the United Kingdom “they are allowed. They are not allowed to do so.”

Earlier at the plane press conference, the president said that “perhaps their license should be removed”, in reference to networks that are not positive about it.

The comments come in the middle of the benefits on the ax of the late talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! After the comments, the host made concerning the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk in Utah on September 10.

President Donald Trump speaks to the current president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. President Donald Trump speaks to the current president of the FCC, Brendan Carr, on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell / Getty Images why it's important

The questions have shown the motivation for the suspension of the popular late evening show, some suggesting that the real reason why the program was withdrawn from the air is due to its frequent and often harsh criticism of Trump and his administration.

Thursday's comments on Thursday seem to confirm these suspicions.

The revocation of dissemination licenses on mockery or critical coverage raises serious concerns concerning freedom of expression and a free press.

What to know

A journalist asked Trump if he would pass the president of the Federal Commission Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr on the hosts of the late evening broadcasts that the president previously criticized.

“Ninety-seven percent [of TV networks] Against, they give me only a bad publicity or a bad press, “he replied.” I mean, they get a license. I think maybe their license should be removed. “”

Trump added that such decisions would be left to Carr, which he called a “patriot”.

When asked by a journalist who, he said, should replace Jimmy Kimmel, Trump replied:

“Many people, anyone could replace him. The guy had no talent. Kimmel had, looked at, he was dismissed. He had no talent. He was a work of a blow, but he had no talent, and more importantly the talent, he had, because many people have no talent to obtain notes, but he had no note. And will end next May.

“They got rid of Colbert, which was a good thing to do and look at is something that you have to talk about also for licenses.

“All they do is hit Trump. They are allowed. They are not allowed to do so,” he added, before suggesting that these networks and shows were in the Democratic Party.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he returns to the United States from the United Kingdom on the Air Force One on September 18, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he flies in the United States from the United Kingdom on the Air Force on September 18, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty

The president’s comments are likely to add to the fierce reaction to the perceived repression of the administration against critical votes or liberal prejudices collected in the media.

During his Monday evening monologue, Kimmel criticized the Maga movement's response to the Kirk murder, suggesting that they polished the tragedy and “desperately tried to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them”.

The actor then jokes at the expense of Trump on his reaction to the shooting, playing a clip of a journalist asking the president how he resonated after the loss of a friend, to whom Trump said: “I think that very well. And by the way, just there, you see all the trucks. They immediately started to build the new ballroom for the White House.”

The reaction of the FCC chair has named Trump was clear and fast, describing Kimmel's comments as “the most patient driving” and advised the ABC network belonging to Disney to “find means to change driving and action … or there will be additional work for the FCC”.

Carr also urged other media companies and local broadcasters to “push” and stop the show.

The main affiliates ABC Nexstar and Sinclair responded by pulling the show of their schedules. ABC followed the step shortly after.

Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press with the Emmy for the exceptional host for a game show for “Who Want to Be a Millionaire” Room during the night two of the press with the Emmy for an exceptional host for an game show for a game show for a game show for “The Salle des Arts on television of the evening. Sunday September 7, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Photo of Mark von Holden / of television academy / ap) plus Mark von Holden / ap what people say

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X: “This comment offers a clear and powerful declaration why freedom of expression is at the heart of democracy and must be defended, whether the president is Charlie Kirk or Jimmy Kimmel, Magi Partisans or Adversaries Maga”.

Nadine Strossen, American stock market and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union, told Newsweek: “Last year, the Supreme Court unanimously reaffirmed its long -standing opinion that government representatives cannot threaten to achieve their regulatory power to suppress speeches or speakers that they disintegrate. The current situation.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, said on X: “What Brendan Carr does is despicable, what he did to Jimmy Kimmel that he does to the person after the network of person after the network intimidating and threatening them. He is one of the greatest threats to the freedom of expression that America has ever seen. He should resign immediately. Trump should dismiss him.”

What happens next

Kimmel himself has not yet publicly commented on the move by ABC. Carr has said that the point of view could be the next in the FCC reticle.

