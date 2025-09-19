Trump says that he and Xi will meet in South Korea next month and that he will go later in China

Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit which will take place in late October in South Korea and visit China in the “first part of next year”, after a telephone call that leaders shared on Friday.

In a social post of truth, Trump also said that the Chinese chief would come to the United States “at his time”, noting that the leaders had also progressed on the “approval of the Tiktok agreement”.

“The call was very good, we're going to talk about the phone by phone, enjoy Tiktok's approval, and both are looking forward to meeting Apec!” Wrote Trump, referring to economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific, a group of 21 economies on the edge of the Pacific.

Neither Trump nor a reading of the Chinese state media call gave details on what was discussed about Tiktok. Tiktok did not immediately respond to the request of the Associated Press for more details on the call or the framework agreement.

The official China news agency, Xinhua, said that XI, in the appeal, stressed the importance of bilateral links and urged the American part to avoid any unilateral commercial restriction.

This is the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and launched prices from top to bottom on China, triggering commerce restrictions on back and forth that tightened the links between the two largest economies. But Trump, a Republican, expressed his desire to negotiate trade agreements with Beijing, notably for Tiktok, which faces an American ban unless his Chinese parent company sells his controlling participation.

Trump said that the two have also progressed on “many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine”, in addition to the Tiktok agreement.

Another call to Trump and Xi on trade tensions

The two men also spoke in June to defuse tensions on China restrictions on exporting rare earth elements, used in everything, from smartphones to fighter aircraft.

Trump said Thursday that his relationship with China was “very good”, but noted that Russia war in Ukraine could end if European countries putting higher prices on China. Trump did not say if he planned to raise prices on Beijing for the purchase of Moscow oil, as he did with India.

Before the call, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said that “the diplomacy of heads of state plays an irreplaceable role in the provision of strategic advice for China-US relations”.

Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Think Tank Center, based in Washington, predicted a positive discussion.

“The two parties have a strong desire that the summit of leadership occurs, while the details reside in the trade agreement and what can be achieved for both parts of the summit,” said Sun.

Efforts to finalize the Tiktok agreement

After an American-Chinese commercial meeting earlier this week in Madrid, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said the teams had entered into an agreement on Tiktok's property, but Trump and Xi would probably finalize on Friday.

Trump, who has credited the application to help him win another mandate, has repeatedly extended a deadline for the application to be transformed from his Chinese parent company, Bytedance. He is obliged to allow Tiktok to continue working in the United States under a law adopted last year to respond to data confidentiality and national security problems.

Trump said Thursday that Tiktok “had enormous value” and that the United States “has this value in his hand because we are those who have to approve it.”

US officials were concerned about the roots and property of Bytedance, highlighting the laws in China that oblige Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern is the owner algorithm that fills what users see on Tiktok.

Chinese officials said on Monday that a consensus had been reached on the authorization of “the use of intellectual property rights”, including algorithm, and that the two parties agreed to entrust a partner to manage US user data and content security.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the rank democrat of the restricted committee of the Chinese Communist Party, says that the data and the Tiktok algorithm must be “really in American hands” to comply with the law.

More commercial problems on the table

Senior officials in the United States and Chinese organized four commercial series between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. The two parties have made a price break from the sky and fell from severe export controls, but many problems remain unresolved.

No transaction has been announced on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids.

Trump's second term of the second term of Trump cost American farmers one of their main markets. From January to July, American farm exports to China fell 53% compared to the same period last year. Damage was even greater in certain raw materials: American sorghum sales in China, for example, fell 97%.

Josh Gackle, president of the American Soybean Association, said that he would follow the outcome of Friday's call because China, the largest foreign buyer of American beans, interrupted purchases for this year's new harvest.

“There is still time. It is encouraging that the two countries continue to speak,” said Gackle. “I think there is frustration of growth at the level of farmers that they have not yet been able to conclude an agreement.”

The editors of the Associated Press Josh Boak and Paul Wiseman contributed to the report.