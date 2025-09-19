Politics
Gibran would have been involved in the reshuffle of the cabinet, it is Jokowi's reaction
Gelora.co – Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka would not be involved in the reshuffle of the firm Volume 3 in the red and white cabinet.
The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also revealed the existence of his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka when the reshuffle of the Red and White cabinet took place on Wednesday (09/17/2025).
Jokowi said Gibran was currently making a state visit to Papua Nouvelle-Guinea.
“The vice-president had just visited Papua Newini,” said Jokowi at his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java, Friday 9/19/2025), published by Tribunnews.com.
Regarding the reshuffle of the cabinet, Jokowi said that it was the full authority of the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered.
He stressed this after the media crew asked if there had been consideration of his son as vice-president to determine the reshuffle.
“And the name of the entire reshuffle of the president.
Previously, a number of officials have been appointed minister by President Prabowo suffered.
Vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka was not present at the redesign of the Red and White Volume 3 cabinet produced by the Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto.
It is known that PRABOWO SUBIANTO returned to lead a reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet on Wednesday (09/17/2025).
The firm's reshuffle volume lasted only one week from the previous reshuffle of the firm led by Prabowo suffered on Monday (9/9/2025).
After Monday last week, Prabowo installed five ministers, now President of the Republic of Indonesia settled 11 members of the cabinet composed of assistant ministers and ministers and agency chiefs of the agency.
As for the people inaugurated by Prabowo, namely the head of the Policy for the supply of government goods / services (LKPP), the head of the government communication agency, the deputy chief of the National Nutrition Agency and the special adviser of the President for Security and Public Order, and the police reform to the coordination of the Minister of Policy and Security (Kemenko Polkam).
However, the massive inauguration was not visible by the existence of the Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
While the inauguration was assisted by the president of the Indonesian parliament Puan Maharani, vice-president of the Indonesian parliament Sufmi Dasco, to the president of the advisory assembly of the Indonesian people Ahmad Muzani.
The palace through the Secretary of State of the Republic of Indonesia Prasetyo Hadi also opened the vote concerning the absence of Gibran during the reshuffle.
A briefly responding, Prasetyo said Gibran was outside the city.
“Mas Gibran is outside the city,” said Prasetyo.
In this reshuffle, there were 11 people appointed assistants of the president.
The following list:
Minister Djamari Chaniago as coordinated minister of policy and security
Erick Thohir like Menpora
The vice-minister of Afriansyah Noor as a wamenaker
Rohman Marzuki like Wamenhut
Farida Faricha as a waenkop
The ministerial level office
Angga Raka Prabowo has become the head of the government communication agency
Qodari as presidential staff chief (KSP)
Nanik Sudaryati Deyang as a deputy chief of BGN
Sony Sanjaya as a deputy chief of BGN
Sarah Sadiqa as LKPP chief
Special Advisor Ahmad Dofiri as a special advisor for the president for the security of public order and the reform of Polri
