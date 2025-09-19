Trump says that XI approves the tiktok agreement as managers plan a South Korea meeting

Trump, however, has delayed the implementation of the ban four times since his announcement for the first time in January, and earlier this week, extended the deadline again until December.

In his article, Trump wrote the two “progressives” on commercial issues and would meet at the top of the APEC in South Korea, which should start at the end of October.

“I also agreed with President XI that we would meet at the South Korea top in South Korea, that I would go to China at the start of next year,” said Trump, adding that Xi would go to the United States to “an appropriate moment”.

The president has provided no other details on the Tiktok agreement, which he declared earlier this week that the appeal would confirm.

This agreement would see a group of American companies – which included Oracle – which would allow Tiktok to continue working in the United States, using the license algorithm technology of Bytedance.

The official state news agency, Xinhua, said that China's position on Tiktok is “very clear” and that it has welcomed companies to “carry out commercial negotiations according to market rules and achieve solutions in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and a balance of interest”.

“We hope that the United States will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States,” he added.

Speaking alongside the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the United Kingdom on Thursday, Trump said he thought Tiktok was “enormous” for the United States.

“The people who invest him are among the largest investors in the world,” he said. “And they will do an excellent job – and we do it in collaboration with China.”

However, many American legislators – some of which were in Trump's party – have expressed discomfort in the agreement, citing continuous concerns concerning the bonds of Bytedance with the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP.

“I fear that the reported license agreement could involve a continuous dependence on the new Tiktok on an algorithm of Bydance which could allow a control or influence of the continuous CCP,” the republican representative of Michigan said in a statement.

While Trump initially called for Tiktok to be prohibited during his first mandate, he changed CAP and said Thursday that he considered the platform as a key element of his electoral campaign in 2024.

In January, the United States Supreme Court confirmed a law adopted at the beginning of 2024, prohibiting the application unless Bytedance was deactivated from its American operations. The application became “dark” only briefly at the time, before the ban was delayed.

The United States Ministry of Justice had previously expressed its concerns that Tiktok's access to US user data posed a national security threat of immense depth and scale. ”

The call between XI and Trump is the second so far this year.

In June, the two leaders spoke to discuss Chinese export of rare earth minerals, which allowed China to accept to approve a “certain number” of export permits to American societies, as well as magnets made from them.

Chinese and American officials have held four series of talks in recent months, and so far, the implementation of extremely high prices and strict export controls.

The United States has already imposed 20% tariffs on certain Chinese products which, according to them, are linked to fentanyl traffic.

Other thorny problems – including technological export restrictions and Chinese purchases of American agricultural products – remain unresolved so far.