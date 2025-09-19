Who pays for the ballroom in the white house and what is for them





Washington – Contribute money to the new president of the White House ballroom, Trump is built and, in exchange, donors can be able to choose a Trumpian option: their names engraved inside the White House forever. At least, this is an option that has been discussed.

Also under study: listing donors' names on a website, although no final decision has been made.

Several companies have undertaken to donate $ 5 million or more to be an addition of $ 200 million to the executive manor, according to sources familiar with the issue.

Trump had personal discussions with business leaders on the shine, three of the sources said.

Google, RJ Reynolds, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, Palant and Nexte Energy have donated, just like companies in the technology, manufacturing, banking and health services, sources told CBS News.

Lockheed Martin is one of the companies that have promised more than $ 10 million, according to one of the sources. Company officials refused to confirm the amount, but Jalen Drummond, Vice-President of Broad Affairs of Lockheed Martin, said in a statement: “Lockheed Martin is grateful to help bring the president's vision to reality and make this add to the People's House, a powerful symbol of the American ideals that we work to defend each day.”

Individuals also undertook to contribute, including the CEO of Blackstone Group, Stephen Schwarzman.

Meredith O'Rourke, a political fundraising for Trump, directs the effort, twinned with the confidence of the National Mall, an organization that supports the National Park Service. The non -profit status of the trust means that donations are delivered with federal tax cancellation.

The representatives of Trust for the National Mall did not respond to requests for comments.

Managers of certain companies have declared that the decision to give money was based on the desire to show his support for Mr. Trump when they support what they consider a non -partisan cause – the construction of an event space that will survive the current president.

The construction began on the South lawn earlier this month.

Washington, DC – September 16: Construction continues on the extension of the ballroom of American president Donald Trump at the White House on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty

In July, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the annex of 90,000 square feet would be paid by private donors and the president himself. Trump is committed to disclosing the names of the donors and said that he was not looking for contributions from foreign sources.

“I pay it. I pay it,” Trump said on Tuesday, predicting that the ballroom could cost $ 250 million.

A White House official said that nearly $ 200 million has been promised so far and that fundraising was continuing.

Potential donors have received a commitment agreement for “Donald J. Trump's ballroom in the White House”. As a businessman, Trump made a fortune by pressing his name to the buildings.

The guarantee form, which was examined by CBS News, gives donors the possibility of paying in a lump sum or spreading their contribution on three payments to be completed by 2027.

In return, donors are eligible for “the recognition associated with the Ball of the White House”. The form of recognition is still under discussion, but several sources have declared that the expectations are that the names will be engraved in the brick or the stone of the ballroom.

Donors can also ask to remain anonymous.

O'Rourke, Mr. Trump’s fundraising, got involved in the best leaders in the technological industry during a White House dinner in early September. The guests included Google, Palant, Meta, Apple and Alphabet executives. O'Rourke was sitting next to the CEO of Microsoft.

Trump spoke of the ballroom at dinner, according to sources close to the question that requested anonymity. At least one company interpreted Mr. Trump's comments as a call for donations.

On October 15, the president will welcome what is presented as a “inherited dinner”, a fundraising to “establish the magnificent ballroom in the White House”, according to an invitation examined by CBS News.

Private funding for public commemorative monuments is not new in Washington. The Washington monument, which was completed in 1885, was partially funded by donations. Most of the funds used to build the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, which was completed in 2011 and is in the tidal pool, came from private sources.

“President Trump generously gives his time and resources to build a beautiful ballroom in the White House, a project whose former presidents were only dreaming,” said Leavitt. “Since the announcement of this historic plan, the White House has been flooded with calls from generous Americans and American companies wishing to contribute.”

How much did the president engaged in the ballroom in his personal fortune?

The White House officials refused to say it.

“This amount has not yet been determined as the construction continues,” said an official.

