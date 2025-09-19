Turkiye will never give Israel an old coveted stone: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered his speech to the Albanian parliament, in Tirana, Albania, January 17, 2022. Reuters

Turkiye will never give Israel an old coveted biblical inscription which was found in a tunnel under Jerusalem in the Ottoman era, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

He referred to the registration called Siloam or Silwan, a Hebrew tablet dating from 2,700 years, which is currently taking place at the Istanbuls Archeology Museum.

The question sparked a new diplomatic fighting test on Monday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained how his efforts to recover the artifact in 1998 were rejected on the grounds that he “would indicate” the Islamist district led by Erdogan, who was mayor of Istanbuls at the time.

Speaking on Friday, Erdogan accused Netanyahu of “spitting the hatred” in Turkiye “for not having returned the inscription of Silwan, a legacy of our ancestors”.

“Jerusalem is the honor, dignity and glory of all humanity and all Muslims … Yet he shamelessly continues to continue inscription: we will not give you this inscription, not to mention a single pebble in Jerusalem,” he said.

The inscription was discovered at the end of the 19th century inside the Siloam tunnel, an old aqueduct under Jerusalem.

The limestone tablet, which describes how the tunnel was built, was found in 1880 when Jerusalem was part of the Ottoman Empire and taken to Constantinople, now Istanbul, where it has remained since.

For Israel, registration is a key element of historical evidence demonstrating the Jewish presence in Jerusalem which she wanted for years.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of an old old road under Silwan, a Palestinian district densely populated in the East and annexed Jerusalem, Netanyahu described inscription as one of the most important “the most important” archaeological discoveries after the scrollings of the Dead Sea.

Relating a conversation with the Turkish Prime Minister at the time Mesut Yilmaz in 1998, Netanyahu said that he had offered him a wealth of Ottoman artifacts.

“I said: We have thousands of Ottoman artefacts in our museums. Let’s make an exchange. And he said, no, I am sorry, I can't. I said: Take all the artifacts of our museums. And he said no, I can't do this,” said the Israeli chief.

Turkish PM feared the backlash

He then quoted Yilmaz as saying that there was “an increasing Islamist district led by Erdogan and that it would cause” indignation “if Turkiye

“would give Israel a tablet that would show that Jerusalem was a Jewish city 2,700 years ago.”

“Well, was there. It is our city. Mr. Erdogan, it is not your city, it is our city. It will always be,” said Netanyahu.

He seemed to refer to the remarks of Erdogan in a speech in 2020 in the legislators when he described Jerusalem as “our city, a city of us”, emphasizing the historical ties of Turkiyes with the city which spent two centuries under the Ottoman Empire.

Erdogan, whose relationship with Israel denounced the Gaza War, retaliated on Wednesday, rejecting Netanyahus' “anger crises” and we are committing: “We, as Muslims, will not back up our rights to East Jerusalem.”

Jerusalems the old historic city is home to holy sites venerated by Jews, Muslims and Christians.

It is a frequent site of tension and violence, which is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.