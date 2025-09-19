Donald Trump calls for negative dissemination information coverage of him “illegal”





Speaking once again on the concerns concerning freedom of expression following the suspension of ABC of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump turned to the coverage of the news of the network, the appellant “illegal” because of his assertion that a large part of the reports is negative on his administration.

Trump cited a report that the media coverage of him is “97% bad”.

“They will take a big story, and they will do it badly,” said Trump. “You see, I think it's really illegal. Personally. … You get free waves from the US government, and you can't have it.”

He added: “It is no longer freedom of expression. It's just cheating, and they cheat. They really become members of the National Democratic Committee. This is what they are, the networks, in my opinion. They are only ramifications of the National Democratic Committee. ”

Trump's remarks follow one Thursday, in which he said that, given the negative coverage, “maybe their license should be removed.”

Trump called for networks to lose his broadcast licenses before, but his remarks attracted a new level of attention following the comments made earlier this week by its FCC president, Brendan Carr.

On Wednesday, on Benny Johnson's podcast, Carr commented the fury on Jimmy Kimmel's remark on the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said: “We had new stockings over the weekend with the Gang Maga desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points.”

On the podcast, Carr threatened ABC and its affiliates. Carr has said that “we can do this easy, or these companies can find ways to change driving, take measures, frankly, on Kimmel, or there will be additional work for the FCC to come.”

House later, Nexstar announced that he was shooting Kimmel's program “for the Frsetable Future”. Shortly after, ABC said that the show would be withdrawn from “indefinitely”.

During the two days since then, there has been a reaction to ABC's decision, with demonstrations outside the Disney studio in Burbank, while figures such as Barack Obama and Michael Eisner said that business leaders should resist the Trump administration.

The FCC has in fact a close authority on the content of the news. “The agency is prohibited by law to engage in the censorship or the violation of the rights of the first amendment of the press,” notes the agency on its website. The rare cases are when the broadcasters proved to be engaged in a “distortion of the news”, and these are only cases where “it can be proven that they have deliberately distorted a factual report”.

As President of the FCC, Carr has targeted media networks and societies on questions ranging from their media coverage to diversity, actions and inclusion policies.

Trump suggested that more news of the coverage should reflect the size of his electoral victory, while saying that the fact that the report on the networks was “97% bad”. He apparently quoted a report from the Media Research Center, a right -wing surveillance group, which said in April that 92% of the coverage of the main networks in the first 100 days of Trump's presidency was negative. The MRC said he had examined “1,841 assessment statements on the Trump administration”. A study by the Harvard Kennedy school on the first 100 days of Trump in 2017 revealed that the tone of its coverage was 80% negative, although it concentrates not only on networks but on impressions.

