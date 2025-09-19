Donald Trump said on Friday that he and Xi Jinping agreed to approve an agreement on Tiktok.

He approved the tiktok agreement, Trump told Xi to the journalists from the Oval Office, suggesting that the leaders have signed a preliminary agreement. But Trump did not offer any details on the agreement or when he was signed.

American and Chinese leaders had connected to a telephone call earlier during the day, the first direct contact between the two leaders since June. China and the United States have been in a journalization of commercial negotiations and the future of Tiktok, a social media platform belonging to Chinese who faces a ban in the United States.

Trump had declared earlier this week that Washington and Beijing had entered into an agreement on Tiktok under which he would be transferred to American control, but the details of the frame were rare and elements would have Stay to be chopped. Investors, including the American software giant Oracle were in talks To take a large part in Tiktoks US Operations, which would dilute the number of properties in China to comply with a right that Congress adopted last year.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, investors of the Tiktok agreement would pay the United States to negotiate the agreement with China.

On Friday, the Chinese president stressed the vital importance of American-Chinese relations, according to a Chinese reading of the Friday phone call.

Chinas' position on Tiktok's problem is clear, said reading. The Chinese government respects the wishes of companies and welcomes them to carry out commercial negotiations according to market rules and achieve solutions in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and the balance of interest. China hopes that the United States will provide an open, fair, non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the United States.

China has described the call as pragmatic, positive and constructive.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump described the call as very productive. We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, wrote Trump.

He said that he and Xi would meet at the Summit of Cooperation in Asia-Pacificionomic in South Korea at the end of October and that he would visit China at the start of next year. China has not commented when Trump and Xi could meet in person.

The Tiktok agreement was negotiated this week in Madrid this week, where the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and the Chinese vice-president that he Lifeng met to negotiate a trade agreement. The United States and China have agreed with a temporary break in the trade war and the deadline to reach an agreement is November 10.

The call came while Trump returned from a state visit to the United Kingdom, which was accompanied by the news of an investment agreement of several billion dollars for American technological companies in the United Kingdom. Microsoft will invest $ 30 billion while Nvidia will invest 11 billion.

American technological companies have been taken in the reticlations of the American-Chinese trade war. This week, it was reported that China had ordered its best technological companies to stop buying semiconductors in Nvidia, which makes the most advanced fleas in the world. The most upscale NVIDIA models are already prohibited by the United States from being exported to China, but it had developed less sophisticated fleas specifically for the Chinese market.

The Chinese reading of the call said that Trump had congratulated Beijing recent parade the parade of the largest showcase of powerful soldiers in such magnificent decades. The parade of commemoration of the Second World War, which was assisted by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, was largely considered in the West as a demonstration of unity of an anti-American block.

However, China wanted to highlight its cooperation with the Allied forces during the Second World War. According to reading, Xi pointed out on Friday that China and the United States were allies who fought side by side during the Second World War.

China has described American-Chinese links as the most important bilateral relationship in the world.