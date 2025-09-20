Politics
Work under fire for the real impacts of foreign aid reductions
Work Decision to stop teaching an education program in South Sudan as part of its foreign aid cuts, were criticized to be supposedly even further than Boris Johnson done during austerity.
The government has chosen to reduce its international development fund by 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% compared to 2027 so that it can increase defense spending.
This means that around 6.5 billion will be reduced to the aid budget planned between 2024-25 and 2027-28.
The foreign office, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) must by itself reduce approximately a third, 3 billion, its existing budget and its vulnerable countries like South Sudan is already beginning to cope with the consequences.
The government now sees the current education of the entire South Sudan program (EFASS) as is no longer viable and cancels this call for tenders in the midst of a broader examination of the budgets of the Office of Foreigners.
South Sudan is one of the most difficult places in the world so that girls can get education for years due to conflicts, poverty and social attitudes.
So far, the United Kingdom has provided funding to help the national government solve this problem.
The Minister of Education and Teaching of Suds in the South, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, said that the United Kingdom Embassy had told him that it was not a project cancellation, just the call for tenders and officials insisted that Great Britain was still in the game.
But he told BBC World Service: this is one of the best projects that Great Britain is investing in South Sudan, it had a huge impact.
I am very worried. Because, look, what will happen? Kuyok added.
Even Boris Johnson closed during these difficult days of austerity in the United Kingdom, he said, noting how the former PM named Helen Grant MP as a special vines on the education of girls in 2021.
It is one of the best investments that the United Kingdom makes around the world, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Congo and Somalia, even Sudan.
He said the FCDOS gets involved assessment have found that the cuts would have an impact on the education of children and increase health risks in many African countries.
The project is so important that it has helped improve access to many girls in the country, he said, highlighting countries like Canada and the United States, before Donald Trump returned to the power to join the cause.
Great Britain would throw this investment, this opportunity, for these other countries to invest in South Sudan, he said.
South Sudan was the only place to open our schools during the covid, and the reason why we did was to protect our daughters, he said, and said that there were fewer pregnancies during this period.
According to a letter from the FCDO published on social networks, officials confirmed that it was a very difficult decision and they appreciated that it would be extremely disappointing to hear.
The FCDO has been contacted for comments.
