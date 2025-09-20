President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pronounces remarks on the third day of the Türkiyes technology and aerospace event, organized under the direction of the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology on September 19, 2025, in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Tur Presidency / AA Photo)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Trkiye among the three world's best nations of drone technology during a Friday speech at the Teknofest aviation festival on Thursday, while exercising a lively criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the requests of former artifacts of Jerusalem.

Speaking at Atatrk in Istanbul airport during the 13th edition of what the organizers call the largest aerospace and technological festival in the world, Erdogan underlined the achievements of the Trkiye defense industry despite embargoes and international restrictions.

“Today, we write new successes on land, air and sea with products and systems that we produce ourselves,” said Erdogan. “We are the 11th largest country in the world in defense exports. We are among the first 3 in the world in UAV and armed drone technology.”

The Turkish leader's remarks arise while the nation has become an important player in the production of unmanned air vehicles, with Turkish manufacturing drones that have experienced generalized use in conflicts through the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe. The transformation of the Trkiye defense industry represents a significant passage compared to the decades of dependence on foreign suppliers, the country now producing its own naval ships, helicopters, reservoirs and electronic war systems.

Teknofest attracts record international participation

Teknofest, now in its 13th year, has welcomed 11 million visitors since its creation and “has become a global brand”, according to Erdogan. This year's event attracted 1.2 million participants from 96 countries in competition in 65 different categories, 13,000 finalists advancing to compete for prices.

The president also underlined the entry of Trkiye into artificial intelligence technologies, citing a system of domestic AI which has reached more than 1.3 million users since its launch.

The president offers a clear reprimand on the requests for artefacts of Jerusalem

The president's speech took a politically political turn when he approached recent tensions with Israel on the inscription of Silvan, a former artifact with historical links with Jerusalem. Netanyahu would have asked Trkiye to put the registration, which prompted a fierce reprimand of Erdogan.

“The other day, one of them came out of hatred for not having given the inscription to Silvan,” said Erdogan, in an apparent reference to Netanyahu. “Jerusalem, with Muslims, is the honor, dignity and pride of all humanity. We will not give you this inscription, not even a single pebble belonging to Holy Jerusalem.”

Erdogan invokes Ottoman heritage in Palestinian solidarity

The dispute occurs while the tensions between Trkiye and Israel are boiling, in particular on the status of Jerusalem and Palestinian rights. Erdogan invoked Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II, who refused Theodor Herzl's offer to buy Palestine in the early 1900s, declaring: “Sultan Abdulhamid gave it? Could you take the same path.”

The Turkish president reiterated the position of his government on the Palestinian state, declaring that the struggle of Trkiye will continue “until an independent Palestinian State was established inside the borders of 1967 in East Jerusalem as capital”.

While regional tensions continue to simmer, Erdogan's double message on technological progress and provocative diplomacy reflects the positioning of Trkiye as an emerging power of the defense industry and a vocal defender of Palestinian rights in the current crisis in the Middle East.