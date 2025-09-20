



PM Modi Planting the Sapling (Ani) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned a young Kadamb tree on Friday at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Adherence was a personal gift from King Charles III of the United Kingdom, on PM Modis 75th anniversary, shared as part of the Modis EK Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. A video of the act shows the Prime Minister who planted the young tree and water him himself. The world leaders unite to wish the PM Modi at his 75th anniversary, welcoming his leadership and his vision Earlier on September 17, the day of the PMS anniversary, in an article on social networks, the British High Commissioner of New Delhi said, His Majesty the King was graciously delighted to send a Kadamb tree to Prime Minister Indias Narendra Modi for his birthday.The position also noted, the gesture, inspired by the PM Modis EK Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, reflects their common commitment to the conservation of the environment.This act of green diplomacy follows the visit of the PMS in July in the United Kingdom, where he met King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi had offered a Sonoma tree to the monarch, also under the same initiative. During his visit to the United Kingdom in July, Prime Minister Modi offered his Majesty the King a Sonoma tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the British-Indian partnership, as indicated by the two PMS [PM Modi and Keir Starmer] In Vision 2035, added the British High Commissioner.PM Modis July Visit has also included discussions with King Charles on a range of common interests, including the India-Uk free trade agreement (CETA), education, health and well-being practices such as yoga and Ayurveda, which have expressed their interest.We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability, said Prime Minister Modi at the time, noting the long -standing advocacy of King Charles on climate and nature.The Kadamb tree, originally from the Indian subcontinent and revered in Indian culture, adds a symbolic depth to the gesture, strengthening the message of environmental responsibility by tradition and diplomacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/watch-pm-modi-plants-a-kadamb-sapling-king-charles-gifted-it-on-his-birthday/articleshow/123993445.cms

