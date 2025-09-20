ATC rejects Ptis pleas against Imran Khan's video liaison trial in the GHQ case





Rawalpindi-An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here has put aside the request against the decision to continue the trial of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), in the event of an attack on the General Siege of the Army (GHQ) via the video link.

Lawyer Faisal Malik, Imran Khan representative, argued that ATC-I Judge Amjad Ali Shah, it was only to say that they received a notification from the Punjab government concerning Imran Khan's video liaison trial in the GHQ attack case which took place on May 9, 2023. Advocate Faire argued that they wanted to have a fair trial. The fair trial requests the physical presence of the accused before the court, he added. The lawyer said they intended to challenge the notification of the video liaison trial before the High Court.

When the judge asked lawyer Malik if he wanted to present other arguments, the defense lawyer asked for time to consult his legal team. Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that the trial procedure had been transferred to ATC of Adiala I on the decree of the Punjab government. The legality of the order can only be disputed by a constitutional court, said Shah. He also argued that in 2016, the code of criminal procedure was modified to allow the suspects to appear before the courts via a video link.

The prosecutor citing articles 15 and 21 of the anti -terrorist law declared that the law authorized the courts to make decisions concerning the trials. He added that the government was not forced to give a reason to transfer the trial. He added that the submission of a request against Imran's appearance via a video link corresponded to the creation of obstacles in the trial and to waste time. The prosecutor said it was the right of the defense lawyer to approach the Superior Court against the notification to transfer prison trial procedures to the ATC, but the trial could not be arrested.

The court postponed the hearing for about half an hour, then began registering the declarations of the accusation witnesses. Saleem Qurereshi sub-inspector and sub-inspector Manzoor Shahzad recorded their testimony. The witnesses presented 13 USB discs containing video clips at the court. Forty videos of the founder of the PTI linked to May 9 were downloaded, witnesses said in their statements. They also presented others video clips, namely Khadim Khokhar, Shehryar Afridi, Umar Tanveer, Sadaqat Abbasi and Sikandar Mirza, as well as press clippings from various national newspapers, which were all saved on the USB disks. The witnesses said that digital evidence had been obtained from video surveillance cameras installed on Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh and Ajoining. By declining the PTI Plé, against the Imran Khan video liaison trial, the court observed that the accused would appear in the trial via the video link. The court also summoned 10 other witnesses to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency, the PTI, the Press Information Department, the Interior Security and the Ministry of the Interior to register their declarations at the next hearing, scheduled for September 23.

