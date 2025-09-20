Trump wants to designate antifa as “a major terrorist organization”. Can he do that?





The announcement of President Donald Trump which he will appoint an antifa a “great terrorist organization” left perplexed legal experts.

“I am happy to inform our many American patriots that I designate Antifa, a radical and sick, dangerous left -wing disaster as a major terrorist organization,” wrote Trump on September 17 on Truth Social. “I will also strongly recommend that these antifa funding will investigate in -depth in accordance with the highest standards and legal practices. Thank you for your attention to this question! “

Trump's announcement intervened after the September 10 assassination of the informant of the curator Charlie Kirk. Trump officials said the murder had been encouraged by extremists on the political left. Investigators said the suspect acted alone and, by releasing accusations against Tyler Robinson, 22, the prosecutors did not mention any mention of an antifa.

This is not the first time that Trump said he wanted to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. He said it in 2020, after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. At the time, politicians, experts and publications on social networks blamed Antifa, saying that he had chosen fights with the police and looted companies. But government intelligence reports, media reports and experts found no evidence that Antifa played an important role in these events.

The abbreviation of “anti-fascist”, the anti-fas movement has an amorphous structure and its domestic roots present legal obstacles for the Trumps predict it to declare it a terrorist organization, experts said.

What is Antifa?

Antifa is a large coalition of left -wing activists.

Although it is widely considered as a political movement, Antifa is not an organization with an official member, a leader or a base for operations, and it is often organized in autonomous local groups.

His members generally join for white supremacy and other causes, which sometimes resorted to violence. The Antifa movement dates back to decades, but has paid attention during counter-protection against white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

In his book “Antifa: The Anti-Fasciscist Handbook”, the historian Mark Bray traced the modern antifa movement towards German and Italian left groups who fought proto-fascist gangs after the First World War.

Antifa activists often use social media and encrypted applications to target right -wing activists and communicate with each other. The oldest antifa cell is pink City Antifa in Portland, Oregon, with similar organizations in several other cities.

Antifa activists are “communist, socialist and anarchists who reject the turning point to the police or the state to stop the advance of white supremacy,” wrote Bray in a column of Washington Post 2017. They often wear black clothes or bandanas on their faces to stay anonymous in the crowd.

“Multiple magazines independent of incidents of the last decade, in particular analyzes of the FBI and the department of interior security reports, the global database of terrorism and the testimony of the congress show zero terrorist attacks attributed to antifa,” said Gary Lafree, a Maryland professor emeritus of criminology and criminal justice and former director of the national consortium terrorism and answers for terrorism.

Lafree declared in an email of September 18 in Polifact that the attacks which respond to the definition of terrorism are “extremely carried out by extremists of the far right, actors inspired by jihadist or less frequent movements”.

Can the Trump administration designate antifa as a terrorist organization?

National security experts told Politifact in 2020, there is no legal process to designate domestic groups as terrorist organizations. Experts now say that the law has not changed.

“The Secretary of State has the power to designate foreign terrorist groups, but there is no parallel authority to designate (a) a domestic terrorist group,” Polifact Faiza Patel, principal director of Brennan Centers Liberty and National Security Program told Politifact.

Read more: New Zealand declares that proud boys a terrorist organization

The State Department and the Treasury Department establish designations for the list of foreign terrorist organizations, but there is no equivalent government list for national terrorist organizations.

When the government means a person or a group as a foreign terrorist organization, its members are unacceptable in the United States, and their assets and money in the United States are frozen so that they do not have access to it.

Michael German, a Brennan Center for Justice Liberty and National Security Program scholarship holder, told Politifact in 2020 that because Antifa is not an organized group, he has no leaders, assets or infrastructure “prohibiting material support for foreign anti-fascist groups would have little legitimate anti-terrorism effect here or abroad”.

“Domestic terrorism” is defined in federal law, but it is not considered a federal crime. In surveys on domestic terrorism, prosecutors end up charging suspects of offenses such as hate crimes, murder or arms violations. Thirty-two states and Washington DC have laws that criminalize acts of domestic terrorism.

Thus, when Trump said that he would designate antifa as a terrorist organization, he is not clear that would aim exactly his administration or what type of consequences that the label would carry.

We asked the White House how they planned to execute this designation, but they did not answer the question. A White House spokesman Abigail Jackson referred us to an interview of September 18 Trump with Fox News, but Trump also did not provide details on the designation in this interview.

Patel declared that an executive decree designating an antifa a “terrorist organization” and pursuing measures against the entities “Funding of Antifa” could face a legal challenge.

