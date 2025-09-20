The Congress returns to the Trump's wishes list for disability programs





While federal legislators are looking at a deadline to finance the government, they seem ready to reject a Trump administration effort to make major changes to the law on the education of disabled people and to finance certain disability programs, but it is far from being concluded.

Congress has until the end of this month to adopt legislation funding the next federal government's exercise, which begins on October 1, or risks closing.

In his budget request, President Donald Trump called for the elimination of the financing of university centers of excellence in developmental handicaps, or UCEDDS, as well as a handful of programs at the service of disabled people in protective and defense agencies. He also sought to modify the idea in order to consolidate funding and give states more control over where the dollars go.

Advertising – Continue to read below

Until now, however, bills in the American Senate and the House of Representatives have pushed the proposals.

The credit committees in both chambers approved continuous financing legislation for UEDDDS protection and defense agencies and many other invalidity programs. The two invoices also maintain the financing of the idea and retain the existing financing structure.

“Overall, the bills of the Chamber and the Senate show support for disability programs despite a clear desire on the part of the administration to promulgate substantial cuts and restructuring,” said Lillie Heigl, director of policies of the association of University Centers on disabilities, a National Association for Ucedds and other similar programs. “We believe that this is the result of a solid plea of ​​our network, our DD partners and the community of broader people with the importance of disability programs.”

The defenders had forcefully rejected the Trump proposals. More than three dozen organizations have characterized the idea of ​​putting an end to the financing of UEDDDS as “dangerous and erroneous” in a letter to the legislators organized by the consortium for disabled voters during the summer. Centers, which offer early intervention programs, autism assessments, training in families and more have existed in each state for over 60 years.

Meanwhile, 14 former officials from the Department of Education who were responsible for the supervision of the implementation of ideas under republican and democratic administrations that have come back to President Richard Nixon called on Congress to renounce the way the financing of ideas is managed.

“There is always a risk that parties of idea will be granted when the full chamber and the Senate consider the bills of credits, but it is much less likely that the credit committees of the Chamber and the Senate have agreed not to do so,” said Ricki Sabia, advisor in educational policy in the National Down Syndrome Congress.

Even if the legislators have rejected the proposed changes to the idea and other disability programs so far, the next steps are uncertain. With a short time, legislators are already talking about the possibility of a short -term extension or a government closure.

“It is encouraging that the Chamber and the Senate have rejected some of the deepest proposed cuts in disability programs,” said Kim Musheno, principal director of Medicaid policy in the United States. “People with disabilities need the congress to complete the work by carrying out annual funding, avoiding another continuous resolution and protecting the services that families have every day.”

(Update: September 19, 2025 at 4:10 p.m.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.disabilityscoop.com/2025/09/19/congress-pushes-back-on-trumps-wish-list-for-disability-programs/31633/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos