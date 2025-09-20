Politics
Jokowi: support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods
Former 7th president Joko Widodo. Photo: IST
Jakarta -The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave orders and management to its volunteers to fully support the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods.
This was said by Jokowi during the journalists interviewed by journalists on the support of the president of the volunteer Bara Jokowi (Bara JP) to the administration of the president Prabowo suffero and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Rakabuming for two periods, in Solo, Central Java, Friday 19/2025).
“Yes, indeed since the start, I said that, to support the government of President Prabowo suffered for two periods,” said Jokowi.
Jokowi also responded to the absence of Gibran during the third reshuffle of the cabinet on Wednesday (09/17/2025). According to him, the absence of his eldest son in the palace because he made a working visit to Papua.
With regard to the reshuffle of the cabinet, the former mayor of Solo underlined, was the prerogative of President Prabowo. The name of the reshuffle is the full authority of the president, he said.
To note, before, the volunteer Bara JP pointed out that support for the government of Prabowo-Gibran for two periods during the inauguration of the period 20252030 at the JOANG 45 museum complex, Menteng, Jakarta, Saturday (09/13/2025). According to them, this support is a mandate of Jokowi as the main coach of Bara JP.
Bara JP Support for Prabowo-Gibran two previous periods also echoed in North Sumatra (North Sumatra). Prabowo-Gibran's support banners were two periods dispersed on Jalan Teuku Cik Divio, Medan Polonia District, Medan City. La Bannier Bleue offers prabowo-gibran images with writing, Prabowo-Gibran 2 period, Indonesia EMAS 2045.
The president of the volunteer Bara JP Willem Frans Ansanay agreed with the management of Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi informed that volunteers escort the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods because a period was not considered optimal.
So the transformation of the nation initiated by President Prabowo is carried out, “he said.
Bara JP, said Frans, is ready to help express the Prabowo-Gibran government program for the community. He stressed that support was provided so that the government has really prepared and carried out the vision and mission of Indonesian gold 2045. In addition, volunteers will also do a work of consolidating the power of people in preparation to support two periods.
The support was also sent by Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo). The secretary general of volunteering Projo Handoko said that his party has taken the same direction. “Law. Projo since the start supported Prabowo-Gibran for two periods,” Handoko told the publisher on Friday (19/19/2025).
According to Handoko, this support has been a commitment since the presidential election in 2024. Projo has always been coherent. “President Prabowo also knew it from the start,” he admitted.
The Instagram account of Projo also downloaded a video from the Jokowi declaration which claimed to give its volunteers a direction to support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods. “Support Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka 2 periods,” wrote the @DPPPProjo account, Friday (09/19/2025).
Then what is Gerindra's response? Politicians Gerindra Sudarto has said that Prabowo is currently focusing on managing a professional program. Consequently, he believes that the general president of the Gerindra party did not think of the discourse of two periods. In addition, the political challenge is still long, 2029.
The secretary general of the wings of the Gerindra party, the Indonesian Muslim Movement (Gemira) said that Prabowo had asked his executives to supervise the government programs that had affected the base. “We were asked to succeed various programs for the people,” said Sudarto.
Likewise, says the secretary of the North Sumatra Gerindra DPD SUGIAT SANTOSO. According to him, the current objective of Gerindra is to ensure the promise of the Prabowo campaign during the presidential election of 2024. In addition, Prabowo also prohibited the executives of Gérindra and the members of the organization of the fanfare wing approximately two periods. The election is still long, “said Sugiat, who is also the vice-president of the Chamber of Representatives Commission XIII.
Then, what did the observer said? The executive director of the Indonesian political parameter Adi Prayitno evaluated, the politically ideas of Prabowo-Gibran were two reasonable periods. Anyone who has the right to agree or refuse.
However, according to him, the realization of this duo depends on the inter-supporting agreement. What is clear, the decision is in Prabowo and its support game, “said Adi.
Meanwhile, the executive director of the Indonesian political house Fernando Emas considered Jokowi's management to his volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran two periods showed that the relationship between the two was good.
|
