



The multi-millionaire businessman Sir James Dyson reiterated his support for Brexit, arguing that it is preferable to be independent even if leaving the EU made the people poorer. The fourth richest Britains were one of the most eminent business leaders in the United Kingdom to support Boris Johnsons Leave Leave in 2016. But the 78 -year -old man, who is worth around 20 billion billion dollars, was criticized after moving his company Sir Jamess Global Headquarters in Singapore in 2019. Requested during a new interview with Time If he believed that Brexit was fine, he referred to the creation of the Astrazeneca vaccine, saying: Well, you got a cocovated vaccine before you have otherwise. This is the advantage of being independent. He added: I can't judge him. For me, it's not if it's okay or not. It is important to be independent and make your own decisions. Even if you are poorer, worse, it is better to make your own decisions than to have supranational bodies that make them for you. It is this independence. I don't want someone else to tell me what to do. In his memoirs, he argued that the free movement of EUS of people did not provide companies such as his own with good engineers, and that regulations, such as energy performance data, had embarrassed progress. Open image in the gallery I don't want someone to tell me what to do: James Dyson has been a vocal critic of the EU for years ( Wire pa )) When asked if he regretted his position and his involvement in politics, he said: I regret getting involved, but I do not regret my opinions. The pioneer of the bagless vacuum cleaner, Sir Jamess Company also produces air purifiers, hairdryer and other household appliances. Responding to criticisms concerning the relocation of Sir Jamess in Asia, he added: Well, I did not leave the country. In addition, Singapore is one of the most expensive countries in the world. I moved the head office there for completely different reasons. Open image in the gallery The entrepreneur speaks when launching the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer in 2016 ( Getty )) These reasons included suppliers who find it difficult to respond to the demand of his growing business and a shortage of skills in the United Kingdom. I am one of the greatest largest taxpayers. The establishment of the Dyson HQ in Singapore has not changed where and how income and profits are taxed. We always pay more tax in Britain than in any other country. Dysons 10,000 employees worldwide, 2,000 are in the United Kingdom, with major offices in Wiltshire, Bristol and London. In July 2024, the company announced a global reshuffle, which saw a third of its British enrollment made redundant. The SIR Jamess family is among the largest taxpayers in the country and has contributed around 800 m since 2019, as well as to give almost 150 meters to charities.

