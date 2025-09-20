The Sikh delegation led by Puri gives suggestions on the holy relics to PM Modi | India News





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received members of a Sikh delegation which submitted recommendations for the guard and the display of the Holy Jore Sahib of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur. The Minister of the Union Hardeep Singh Puri led the delegation. His family has acted as a guardian of the Holy Relics for more than three centuries. The Jore Sahib is two pieces of shoes, each belonging to the last Sikh guru and his wife. The PM said the holy relics are important and spiritually important. He said they were part of the Glorious History Sikh and the country's cultural ethics. The story continues below this announcement The holy relics will inspire future generations to follow the path of courage, justice, justice and social harmony manifested by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, said Modi. Puri declared in an article on X: the Puri family was extremely blessed and lucky to make Seva of these holy relics from the moment they were granted to our ancestors by Guru Sahib and Mata Ji themselves more than 300 years ago. Our ancestor had the great divine blessing to be at the direct service of Dasam Pita. The legend is delighted with his Seva, Guru Maharaj ordered him to ask for a reward in return. Our ancestor asked Guru Sahib to kindly grant him his divine authorization to keep the Jore Sacré Sahib so that the direct blessings of Guru Sahib and Mata Ji continue in his family and their generations to follow, he also said. Puri said the relics had been examined by the Ministry of Culture and Carbon tests to establish their authenticity. Committee members have made their recommendations, he said.

