Trump signs proclamation creating $ 100,000 request fees for H-1B visas | Donald Trump News





The costs paid by companies that should transform the high -level work visa system, on which the technological sector is based heavily.

Posted on September 19, 202519 September 2025

Click here to share on social networks

Share2

Share

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has signed a proclamation requiring $ 100,000 demand costs to companies seeking to sponsor workers' H-1B visas.

Trump signed the proclamation during an event at the Oval Office, while introducing a separate visa for the gold card so that individuals can pay $ 1 million to accelerate their immigration.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

Administration officials said that the H1-B program would ensure that companies would only sponsor workers with the most radified skills.

We need major workers, and that guarantees that what will happen, he said.

However, such a prohibitive cost will probably largely transform the H-1B system, which was created in 1990 with the aim of stimulating industries with highly qualified and difficult to fulfill jobs, in particular in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Visas are reserved for people with a baccalaureate or more and have historically been awarded via a lottery system.

The program was the subject of an increased examination of the Trump administration in the midst of a broader repression of immigration, which Trump has linked to stimulation of inner work.

As part of this campaign, the Trump administration also sought to introduce more restrictive policies on international students who study in the United States, in particular by requiring access to social media accounts and a ban on foreign travelers from several countries.

The administration previously planned to modify the VISA H-1B rules to promote more paid employers, which essentially removes the lottery system.

Supporters of the H-1B program say that it brings the best and most brilliant to the United States, creating an advantage against foreign competitors.

Critics have long accused that companies have abused the program, using it to pay lower wages and to impose less work protections.

The technology sector would be the most difficult by any major change.

This year, Amazon was by far the best recipient of H-1B visas, with more than 10,000 awards. The company was followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Geographically, California has the greatest number of H-1B workers, according to the American citizenship and immigration services.

Meanwhile, India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved beneficiaries. China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.

H-1B visas are approved for a period of three to six years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/19/trump-signs-proclamation-creating-100000-application-fee-for-h-1b-visas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos