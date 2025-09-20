The RSS thought that Hindu mobilization was essential to counter Islamism in India and around the world. Hatred of its founders towards Islam was based on the rule of religions of 1,000 years on India. The RSS knew that Islam was under the influence of a spiritual fundamentalism and therefore wanted a fundamental Brahmanic Hindu nation to counter it.

At that time, his only hope was that the Muslim world sticks to the ideology of the theocratic state.

With Russia, a revolution in 1917, China in 1949, and the change of most of Eastern Europe and from the Far East countries to socialism, the phase was not very suitable for the RSS to establish its objective of a fairly impossible Rashtra Hindu.

For long after the RSS training in 1925, the world seemed far to accept the idea that religious nationalist forces came to power. The communist parties were to an advantage almost until the early 1990s, and the RSS was against any idea of ​​socialism, not to mention communism.

The organization, which has slowly emerged from the shadows of socialism and communism, and has built a strong Pitch Hindutva over the years, while spreading its wings in the West, has few takers for its ideology, mainly following Donald Trumps, the cold governments of India, anti-Indian feeling in the West and in the governments of Narendra Mod Russia for succorration.

Although he is preparing to celebrate his centenary on October 2 and 11 years of control over the Union government in Delhi, the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is probably confronted with the greatest enigma of his 100 of existence.

The countries of the Christian West, at the end of the Second World War, were either transferred to the secular democratic state, or vacillated between liberal democracy and socialism. The theocratic state in the Christian West looked out of the question.

Little by little, many supporters of the RSS-BJP have migrated to the west. Many gurus aligned with Hindutva ideology settled in America, teacher yoga and the concept of moksha in the Western world. Many wealthy Europeans and Americans have been influenced by these lessons, which in turn led to a Euro-Dollar mobilization by the Hindutva branches.

RSSS ascent to power

However, believers and propagators of Hindutva ideology had to live a life of political helplessness to the post-urgency era, more to the post-mater phase. They felt that the antiandal media of the upper caste, the capitalists of the superior caste and the high -end public and private education establishments were against the OBC reserves. They correctly considered that all these forces would be under the Hindutva Agenda diversionist.

The Congress, the Communists and the Socialists The Higher Castes among all the parties saw the RSS as a Savior of the striking Shudra / OBC.

Mandir against Mandal was considered a new panacea. When the Narasimha Rao PV, a man with Hinutva Doux, was the Prime Minister, the inconstable was carried out. Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

From there, the RSSS trolley has gone on the side of the opposition to the leader side to have a certain influence in some states to the seizure of power in Delhi. The LAL Qila (Red Fort) was captured by the Safran army. This also set up the hope of the Communists that they would hoist their red flag on the Red Fort one day. Now the communist parties have almost died in India.

Emergency life

From 1925 to 1999, the unique domination of the parties of the congress left the ranks of largely confined to questions such as anti-Muslim rhetoric, municipal clashes and the request for the repeal of article 370.

The RSSS ideology of Sanatana Dharma and the hope of establishing the Rashtra Hindu have survived mainly among the Caste de Brahmane and around the temple economy. The RSSS political wing, Jana Sangh, was not a consecutive force in the electoral field until the end of the emergency in 1977. The urgency gave RSS a new life. Even the socialists and the communists have joined the Jana Sangh in a situation of despair due to the urgency.

If Indira Gandhi had resigned from his post as Prime Minister in 1975 and allowed a shudra chief to take his place, the history of the Congress and the RSS would have been different.

This did not happen, and the RSS has traced its way to power, forming a stable government in the center in 1999. The five -year rule under Atal Bihari Vajpayee marked a real turning point for Sangh. It was the Sudarshan-Vajpayee era. (KS Sudarshan was the head of the RSS from 2000 to 2009.)

Vishwaguru campaign

The Mohan Bhagwat-Narendra Modi Modi Modis control of 11 years on Delhi from 2014 to now is well known. Interestingly, it was at this time that the Sangh Parivar launched its new campaign to make India a Vishwaguru (world teacher) on the strength of Hindutva RSS-BJPS ideology.

The BJP in power subtly followed the same campaign in most of the ministerial tours of the governments of the Union in foreign countries.

The RSS international wings actively and confidently continued this campaign in many countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia after the BJPS victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi, in his capacity as Prime Minister, has turned foreign countries and was addressed to planned and systematically mobilized NRI meetings by giving a subtle message that Hindutva will capture global spaces. Subtle messages on the spread of Hindutva have also been delivered to all Christian and Islamic countries.

Trump gives a blow

However, the very act of propagating a religious ideology under the brand of Vishwaguru also sent a negative message to the countries with their own sets of beliefs. Muslim and Christian worlds have spiritual fundamentalists with their own evangelical aspirations. In America, Donald Trumps' team has many fundamentalists of this type.

The fact that Hindutva ideologues underestimated their influence on Trump recently become obvious when his so-called camaraderie with Modi failed.

When the American president broke Indias Dream, Russian president Vladimir Putin played his card by selling crude oil at a cheaper rate in New Delhi. This type of oil business was designed in the midst of complete sanctions imposed by American and European countries in the context of the Ukraine War.

The RSS-BJP did not expect Trumps America to snub the right-wing Indian decision and business class. They expected that he did not turn against Putin because he was not against him during the first mandate. In fact, Trump had faced criticisms on alleged poutines for winning the US elections in the first mandate.

When Trump poured cold water on the Viswaguru RSS-BJPS campaign, they were forced to look for poutines shishyarikam (Discipulative).

No takers for Hindutva in Russia, China,

However, the concept of Vishwaguru had no takers in Russia or China who have strong roots in communism, even if the formal communist ideology has now been reshaped in a single capitalist rule.

The unique rule completes an official electoral system where a leader slowly captures the power of his life. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared themselves presidents for life. Putin wants to follow the heritage of Joseph Stalines, and Xi wants to follow the Mao Zedongs heritage without any communist blood. They abandoned the communist ideology of the proletarian dictatorship and now believe in dictatorship to a man with total control over their respective parties.

However, religious dogma is not popular in both countries. These countries do not allow Babas combined with BJP and RSS like Jaggi Vasudev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, or yoga camps and temple buildings, as was entertained in America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Confused executives

Struck by these losses, the RSS and the BJP are also faced with a work difficult to explain the unexpected turn towards Russia and China towards their anti-china and anti-Russian frames.

During its 100 years of existence, the RSS has hated communism, in addition to hating Islam and Christianity as foreign religions. Their leaders of the country of dreams were America. Most of their children's leaders are sent to American universities. And they cannot think of sending their Hindutva ideologists to train organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America and the Hindu American Foundation as they did in America, Russia or China.

At this point, the only way out of our Delhi government is to survive in the world's world order.

Anti-Indian feelings

Meanwhile, Vishwaguru's idea seems to have acquired notoriety in the West and in the Muslim world, creating a perception that the RSS tries to disseminate its Hindutva ideology in the world.

Evangelical Americans also seem to be fully aligned with the Trump anti-BJP-PRS position, potentially aligning anti-Indian feeling in the United States, Canada and Australia. This threatens computer and NRI economic gains, including jobs and externalized funds on which the RSS-BJP has relied in the past 11 years thanks to the migration of its Hindutva technicians.

Swadeshi Pitch offers no help

The best corporate monopolies in India are also less likely to be satisfied with the new Gandhian RSS-BJPS argument of Swadeshi used as a response to the heavy tariffs of Trumps.

The fundamental principle of Swadeshi Gandhien would not support the type of Adani-Ambani capitalism, not to mention capitalism itself. A Swadeshi economy does not support the new highways, airways and ports that Gautam Adani has built and still built.

The main thing is that the RSS Top Gear, with their ambition to make Vishwaguru India as soon as possible, was defeated by Trump. India having lost the patronage of Trump and taking refuge in Putin and Xi's friendship, there are few possibilities for the RSS or the BJP to propagate all the activities related to Hindutva in their country.

With Bhagwat and Modi having overcome their deadline of 75 retirement by mutual assessment, and by putting the so-called moral obligation to promote the young generation, the next leaders line, when they take over, will be confronted with the disturbing perspective of juggling with the links with their historic enemies the comrades and to make the vision of making India a vishwaguru.

