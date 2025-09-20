



A federal judge in Florida rejected President Trump's defamation trial against the New York Times, citing his excessive length, but giving his lawyers a chance to file a shorter and modified version of the complaint in a month.

In the decision, the judge of the American district court, Steven Merryday, said that the 85-page initial complaint was “decidedly inappropriate and inadmissible” and went far beyond rule 8 of the federal civil procedure rules, which requires that each allegation be “simple, concise and direct”.

Merryday, a candidate from George HW Bush, criticized the “abundant, flowery and annoying details” for a complaint with two counts, Merryday said that the first 79 pages of the 85 -page deposit were unnecessarily long.

The president continued the New York Times and four of his journalists earlier this week for their vast coverage of his business career, his campaign and his business campaign, asking $ 15 billion.

The president and his lawyers have 28 days to change the complaint, the judge giving Mr. Trump's lawyers a 40 -page limit.

“Even under the most generous and indulgent applications in Rule 8, the complaint is decidedly inappropriate and inadmissible,” wrote Merryday. “… The reader must endure an allegation of” the desperate need to defame with a partisan lance rather than presenting himself with an authentic glass glass “and an allegation according to which” the false story on the apprentice was only the tip of the defendants “Melting Iceberg of Fixhood”. “”

On Friday, in a statement, a spokesperson for Mr. Trump's legal team promised to “continue to keep the false newspapers responsible thanks to this legal action against the New York Times, his journalists and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the management of the judge on logistics.”

The New York Times in a statement earlier this week said that it “would not be dissuaded by intimidation tactics”.

The trial “lack of legitimate legal complaints and is rather an attempt to suffocate and discourage independent relationships,” said the Times, adding: “We will continue to continue the facts without fear or favorites and defend the law of the first amendment of journalists to ask questions in name of the American people.”

The president continued several media organizations in the past year, including CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, ABC News and the Monks Register.

Nick Kurtz contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/federal-judge-rejects-trump-lawsuit-new-york-times-reporters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos