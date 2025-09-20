There is something disadvantage that Gibran does not attend the inauguration of the Minister

RI 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) says the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka Absent during the inauguration of the Minister on September 17, 2025 due to visits abroad. However, the absence of Gibran was considered to be unnatural.

The evaluation was submitted by the Executive Director of the Indonesian Political Parameter (PPI) Adi Prayitno. He said the reason could not attend because visits abroad were in fact politically valid.

“The public certainly does not know exactly the absence of the vice-president during the inauguration of the minister what is the reason. This is the consumption of certain elites. What can be captured is only the language of the political surface on the mission in Papua-Nouvelle-Guinée. Aditno declared when contacted on Saturday (9/2025).

Despite this, Adi considered it natural that the public always speculated wildly behind the absence of Gibran. He mentioned the absence of Gibran at an important time not only once.

“But beyond that, the public still speculates wildly. Not as simple or limited to other missions. Because there are a certain number of important moments from the vice-president not present,” he said.

“For example, when the president of the press conference with the chaotic party of the party on the conditions of chaos at the end of August, there was no vice-president. Including the inauguration of the minister, the vice-president was not present either even if it was a sacred state of state,” he continued.