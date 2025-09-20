



Friday, a federal judge rejected the continuation of defamation of President Trump of $ 15 billion against the New York Times, calling “tedious and heavy” and claiming that a complaint is not “a protected platform for rage against an adversary”.

Trump continued the newspaper, several of his journalists, and the publisher of the book “Lucky Loser” on the President's finance reports and the commercial career.

Friday, in a decision, judge Steven D. Merryday struck the complaint and gave Trump lawyers 28 days to cool off. The judge ordered that the modified complaint does not exceed 40 pages long and that it “agrees with the rules of procedure”.

“As each lawyer knows (where knowledge is presumed), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective – not a protected platform for rage against an adversary,” wrote the judge. “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate prayer during a political gathering or the functional equivalent of the corner of the speakers of Hyde Park.”

The New York Times said it appreciated the judge's decision.

“We welcome the judge's rapid decision, which acknowledged that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal deposit,” said a spokesperson for the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team said that he will go in accordance with the judge's order.

“President Trump will continue to keep the false newspapers responsible for this Powerhouse trial against the New York Times, his journalists and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the management of the logistics judge,” said the spokesman.

Trump filed an 85 -page complaint on Tuesday before a federal court in Tampa, Florida, alleging two defamation leaders. The complaint cited in depth of the declaration, which, according to her, contained many lies, and accused journalists of not recognizing “commercial genius, creativity, perseverance, talent, authenticity and other unique traits”.

A large part of the complaint is granted to a report of Trump's commercial and political career, saying for example that Trump's victory in 2024 was “the greatest personal and political success in American history”.

In his decision, Merryday noted that many allegations were “repetitive” and “superfluous” and that it states its allegations “in abundant, flowery and annoying details”.

The judge called several declarations to be useless to do the president's business, including an assertion that “the apprentice” represented the cultural magnitude of the singular brilliance of President Trump, who captured the [Z]Eitgeist of our time.

“Although lawyers receive a minimum of expressive latitude by pleading for the claim of a client, the complaint of this action extends far beyond the external limit of this latitude,” wrote Merryday. “This complaint is undoubtedly and inexcusable in all that the requirements of rule 8. This action will begin, continue and end in accordance with the rules of procedure and in a professional and dignified manner.”

