PM Modi in Gujarat today. What is the agenda in his country of origin?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat, his country of origin today, September 20.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Samudra Event Samriddhi and inaugurate and pose the foundation stone for several development projects 34,200 crores, around 10:30 am, in Bhavnagar. PM Modi will also discuss the rally on occasion.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will undertake an air investigation with Dholera. Around 1:30 p.m., he will chair an exam meeting and visit the National Lothal Maritime Heritage Complex, according to a government statement.

Here, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the basic stone for several development projects linked to the maritime sector which is worth 7,870 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal from Mumbai to Indira Dock. He will lay the foundation stone of a new terminal of containers and installations associated with the port of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Kolkata; The new container bunch, cargo handling facilities and developments associated with the port of Paradip; The multi-cargo terminal of Tekra tuna; Fire fighting facilities and modern road connectivity at the port of Kamarajar, ennobles; Coastal protection work, including maritime walls and coatings of the port of Chennai; Construction of the marine wall on the island Car Nicobar; A versatile freight berth and a green bio-methanol plant in Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair installations in Patna and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and pose the foundation stone for several projects of the central and state government, 26 354 crores, addressing various sectors of Gujarat. He will inaugurate the HPLNG regasification terminal at Port Chhara, Acrylic and Oxo Alcohol Project in Gujarat Iocl Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-Kusum 475 MW Component C Feeder for Farmers, the 45 MW PV solar project, among the others.

The PM Modi will lay the basic stone of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection work, motorways and urban health care and transport projects, including extensions at the Sir T general hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital in Jamnagar and the four 70 km Landes of national highways.

Dholera special investment region Prime Minister Modi will also undertake an air study in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisaged as an industrial city in Greenfield built around sustainable industrialization, smart infrastructure and global investments.

He will also visit and examine the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC), in Lothal, being developed at a cost of around 4,500 crores, celebrate and preserve ancient maritime traditions and serve as a tourism, research, education and skills development center.

