Trump Mega-Donor made fun of his pretension to have the upper hand with China | Donald Trump





A superior donor by Donald Trump and other Maga Republicans made a private time for the position of longtime American presidents that he has the upper hand in business negotiations with China, in sign that even some loyal supporters have been uncomfortable with the White House strategy.

Liz Uihlein, the billionaire businesswoman who co-founded the Uline office supplies company with her husband, Richard, sent an e-mail to her staff earlier this year which contained a cartoon in which Trump can be seen playing cards with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping. In the cartoon, Trump says: I hold the cards, to which XI answers: the cards are made in China.

The email, seen by the Guardian, seems to have been sent in April by an administrative assistant on behalf of Liz Uihleins. Uihlein prefaced the cartoon with a short remark: all the usual. Liz.

The beard is important because it was sent by an important political ally to Trump and its movement. Liz and Richard Uihlein were the fourth greatest political donor in the presidential electoral cycle, having given $ 143 million to the Republicans, according to Opensecrets, which follows political donations.

A spokesperson for the Uline said Liz Uihlein had no comments. A White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comments.

Uline is a private company, and it is difficult to assess the exact impact TRUFS tariff and other trade policies on the office supplies company. But the people who spoke at the Guardian say that Uline imports a significant amount of her goods from China and other parts of the world. This is not the first time that Uihlein has weighed on commercial policy. Deploring the way in which the Pandemic Covid-19 had struck the world supply chain, Uihlein wrote in a letter published in the Uline catalog after the 2020 elections that America really needs a coherent and largely united trade policy, if we do not do so, this century belongs to the Chinese.

She is not the only mega-donor to have already criticized the president. Ken Langone, the co-founder of Home Depot and a long-standing republican donor, said in an interview with the Financial Times in April that the prices that the White House had announced at the time which has since been canceled were too high and implemented too quickly, adding that the president had been poorly advised.

Langone reversed a few months later, in July, when he declared to CNBCS Squawk Box that he was not afraid that Trump could use his position in the oval office to engage in remuneration.

I am happy to say that I am comfortable, he does not do that. He acts presidential. I am impressed by the people he bypass, said Langone.

Trump praised the United States as an advantage in negotiations with China as recently as last month. In comments in the oval office, he said that the United States and China would have an excellent relationship, but also noted that he could destroy China by playing incredible cards if he wanted.

Trump is expected to speak to Xi Friday following an agreed agreement of the two countries that would maintain the Tiktok application in the course of execution in the United States.

The two parties have so far suspended the most difficult economic measures of Tit-for-TAT launched against each other since the start of the second mandate, when the United States has threatened with prices up to 145% against China. The United States and China have reached a pact to reduce prices in May and renewed the lower rate in August following a new series of negotiations. This extension will expire in mid-November.

