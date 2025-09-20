Politics
US President Donald Trump said Tiktok's agreement approved after Chinese President Xi Jinping
President Donald Trump said he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to approve the use of Tiktok in the United States and facilitate the confrontation between the two superpowers.
“He approved the tiktok agreement,” Trump told the journalists of the oval on Friday, the local time, adding that “it could be a formality” to obtain a later agreement.
Trump used a previous article on Truth Social to confirm that he had a “very productive” call with Mr. XI.
The efforts of the two leaders for regular relations coincides with discussions on a potential meeting in person at the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in South Korea on October 30-November.
The agreement would transfer American assets of Tiktok to American owners of Bytedance.
“We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and the approval of the Tiktok agreement”, “
The American president said.
He said that he would meet Mr. XI on the sidelines of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific in South Korea from the end of next month and that he would go to China next year.
The congress had ordered Tiktok to be closed for American users by January 2025 if its American assets were not sold by the Chinese owner Bytedance.
Trump refused to enforce the law while his administration is looking for a new owner, but also because he is concerned about a ban on the angry application against the huge user base of Tiktok and would disrupt political communications.
“I like Tiktok; that helped me write,” Trump said at a press conference on Thursday.
“Tiktok has enormous value. The United States has this value in his hand because we are those who have to approve it.”
Key questions about the agreement remain.
It is not clear the precise property structure of the company, how much control will keep China or if the congress will approve.
Loading…
Familiar sources with the agreement said we are still using Bytedance algorithm.
This arrangement worries the legislators concerned about the fact that Beijing can spy on Americans or conduct influence operations via the application.
China said there was no evidence of a national security threat posed by the application.
Trump has a list of requests
“We are close enough to an agreement,” said Trump on Thursday, in an apparent reference to larger sales talks.
“We can make an extension with China, but it is an extension based on the same terms we have at the moment, which are very good terms.”
Other key problems include competition between the two parties on semiconductors and other advanced technologies.
The United States wants more Chinese soybean purchases harvested in the United States and Boeing planes.
The United States also requires that China retort the export of fentanyl chemicals, a major cause of American overdose deaths.
Beijing accused Washington of distorting the problem.
American Chinese exchange
Since the office resumption in January, Trump has greatly increased prices at all levels and has distinguished the economy oriented towards export of China with particularly punitive rates.
It prompted China to answer.
The rate rates on both sides of the Pacific reached three -digit percentages in April.
A succession of limited agreements from May interrupted the tariff war between countries between countries.
They also put aside the problems that have led China to stifle the rare earth magnets that Washington needs to make high -tech gadgets.
Trump had blocked Beijing access to semiconductor design software, jet engines and certain chemicals.
“The effective use by China of sticks and carrots has greatly turned things in their favor,” said Scott Kennedy, head of the Chinese sales and economic program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
China remains the third American trading partner
Prices, a tax on us. Importers were a key board of Trump's economic policy, he raised them to the highest levels in almost a century.
The Republican has described prices as an elixir which can recover lost manufacturing jobs, reduce chronic deficits of the federal government, correctly the commercial imbalances perceived and fold foreign countries to the will of Washington.
Despite the prices, China remains the third American trading partner and the source of its greatest bilateral commercial deficit in goods.
Trump has threatened, but so far retained punitive prices against Chinese exports linked to Russian oil purchases by the country.
At the same time, regional concerns are multiplying on Taiwan and the Southern China Sea, risked lightning points that find it difficult to draw as much attention to Washington as the wars of Russia-Ukraine and Gaza.
“The diplomacy of heads of state plays an irreplaceable role in the provision of strategic advice for China-US relations,” said Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington, Liu Pengyu.
In an early sign of goodwill before the call, China authorized the departure of the banier of Wells Fargo, Chenyue Mao, who had been prevented from returning to the United States for several months.
Reuters
