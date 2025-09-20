Could the policy elections are shaken by politics is the next and the next ones? | New policies

Politics
Could the policy elections are shaken by politics is the next and the next ones?
Electoral counts are the links of the FA Cup of British politics.
Some come true to train, but many are stretched, biting the nails, pass deeply in overtime and provide upheavals and shocks by giant political killers.
The publisher and broadcaster Iain Dale published a weight book, British by-elections: The 88 electoral campaigns that have shaped our policy.
Could he the king of northern work, football fanatic Andy BurnhamWho is getting out of the bench and contesting Graton and Deron during a by -election, be the next one?
Burnham fueled speculation on a return of common goods when he declared in an interview on Thursday that he had “never excluded returning to Westminster”.
With chapters written by politicians, academics and journalists in his book, Dale affirms that his 88 is the most consecutive by -elections of the modern era.
Now, I cannot pretend to have covered 88 elections for Sky News elections. After all, the first was in 1769 and 70 of the 88 of the book before the 21st century.
But I covered 44, if I am not mistaken, from 2003, and I am grateful for a few mentions in the book, some flattering, others less. But that's it.
“There is rarely a dull game election,” writes Dale in his preface. “Some by -elections take emblematic status and remember several decades after their arrival.
“Others quickly disappear in the depths of our memories, rarely to think.”
The first by-election that I covered for Sky News in September 2003 was Brent East, who experienced a shock for the Liberal Democrats on work.
The most recent was Runcorn and Helsby, in May this year, when the United Kingdom reform Sarah Pochin had only six votes in advance work after a night and a result at 6 am.
When there is a recount, I joked on Var respecting the result. I even covered a number of by -elections, Stretford and UrmstonOn the football field in Old Trafford.
More than 22 years of coverage of election leaders. Two, see which candidate has a victory speech in hand or in pocket.
But most importantly, three, find out what is said in the group when the return agent calls on candidates and their agents together to inform them about the result before the declaration.
It was perhaps my first television account after more than 20 years in the newspapers, but the lesson three served me well for Brent East, as my former Sky News colleague, Joe Pike, in his chapter on the triumph of Sarah Teather.
“Jon Craig, the new signature of Sky News, who was going to spread from more than 40 partial charges, announced the loss of plowing even before the return officer rises,” wrote Pike.
“(Robert) Evans (the work candidate) made him argue that the Labor party had lost 1,000 votes and Craig adopted the revelation on live television.”
Thank you, Joe. I had kept silent on the way I discovered the result until now.
A blatant omission of the book, in my opinion, is George Galloway upset at Bradford West in 2012.
When Sky News arrived at the count, everyone in the room predicted a victory at work. But gradually, the mood has changed. I sent a text to George: “The work shakes here, George! Say you are doing very well. What do you think?”
“I think I'm going to win, Jon,” he replied instantly.
“Labor and conservative deputies also think so,” I told him. “Anxious to put you on television.” I called him and I urged her to come to the count and to win the victory.
And “Magnificent George”, never one to be shy or refuse advertising, duly forced. He had transformed labor majority of nearly 6,000 people into a victory for his respect for more than 10,000 votes, a swing of more than 50%.
Richmond Park, in 2016, and Copeland, 2017, are in the book. My memory of Richmond Park is continuing a very angry Zac Goldsmith, the rebel of extension Torte Heathrow, around the count after losing against Lib Dem Sarah Olney.
HartlepoolIn 2021, was a by -election that really took emblematic status. It was a rare conservative gain, a victory for Boris Johnson in the Red Wall and he threw the new Labor Manager Sir Keir Starmer in a panic.
He dismissed his chief whip, Nick Brown, tried to demot his assistant, Angela Rayner. But that turned against him because she acquired even more titles. He since admitted that he had planned to stop.
The result occurred at 7:10 am, when a giant Boris Johnson doll was erected outside the count. My post-results programs were this.
Oh, and Monday, in Westminster, I tested positive for Covid. Covid red wall.
Batley and Spen's second by -election, later in 2021, saw “Magnificent George” attempt to repeat his triumph of Bradford West. Tracy Brabin had succeeded the Olympic Cox murdered in 2016, but had ceased to become mayor of the West Yorkshire.
This time, Kim Leadbeater, Jo's sister and now the assisted dying crusader, was the plowing candidate. Galloway was described by author Emma Burnell in the book as “a serial candidate over the years, with different levels of success”.
This “Red Wall” confrontation was, however, a classic knife by -way, flowing deep in additional time, with Leadbeater tightening the house by 323 votes to the conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson. Var gags picked during delays.
“The evening of the elections, neither the work nor the conservatives were confident of the victory,” writes Burnell, editor -in -chief of Labourlist. “The mobile phones were prohibited from the count and therefore most of the news that the candidates received were made by television coverage.
“At one point, Jon Craig de Sky said that the conservatives had won and that it was just a case of how much. However, Stephenson is delighted to tell the story of his account later (now aware of the way in which the night had disappeared) to hear Craig announcing to the nation:” The loser, Mr. Stephenson, has now arrived “.
“Leadbeater, meanwhile, had not prepared her victory speech, convinced because she had lost.” My memory, however, is different and I am sure she had a speech. (Lesson two)
In Mid-Bedfordshire in 2023 after the resignation of Nadine Dorries, Henry Riley of LBC Radio remembers A tense count And writes: “The only brief moment of lightness was when the veteran journalist of the elections by chef Jon Craig of Sky News was presented with a cake from the Haut Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, to celebrate his 40th by -election.”
From the new signature to a veteran in just 20 years. It is a cruel world.
In Rochdale last year, George Galloway was back. And this time, he won nearly 6,000 votes and became the first deputy elected to represent a fourth different district from Westminster since Winston Churchill, Sound Katwala said in the book.
George and I are old comrades, going back to his life as a left Brand in the Labor Party. I was an embarrassed touch to Rochdale, however, when he said during our post-refulting interview: “You bought me lunch!”
Runcorn and Helsby were so close – six votes – that the counting dragged until 6 a.m. after a massive recount. “While the night turned around in the morning, the work staff looked increasingly nervous,” wrote Harry Horton of ITV in the book.
“The reform team is similar. At one point, a reform assistant asked the photographers to meet at the door for the arrival of Nigel Farage.
“A radiudiffuser said that he had seen the reformist chiefs surrounding the parking lot outside, but that he had left when he appeared that the work could slip a victory. Farage denied later that everything that has ever happened.”
Well, as a “diffuser” mentioned by Harry, there was indeed a car that surrounded the parking lot. But, of course, it was dark! We all make mistakes.
There were some mistakes. At an account, shortly after it became a member of parliament, I confused Angela Rayner with Jess Phillips. Fortunately, she told me that she was flattered. What happened to him?
So where the next on the list of election devices? Will Andy Burnham dispute Gwyne's headquarters before contesting Sir Keir Starmer for the Labor Captain?
With Reform UK, the Gorton and Denton Challengers, it is a by -election that could be one for Var.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/by-elections-that-shook-up-politics-could-andy-burnham-be-next-13433626
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
