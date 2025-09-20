Trump threatening the licenses of the broadcasting station explained





A sign is seen outside the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show outside the El Capitan Entertainment Center on Hollywood Boulevard, from where the show is broadcast in Hollywood, California, September 18, 2025.

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty images

Disney's decision this week to draw “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” From its distribution network, ABC highlights part of the media activity on which the federal government has control.

Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that his administration should revoke television broadcasting licenses which, according to him, were “against” him. The president of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr made similar threats, especially during a CNBC interview, also on Thursday.

This is not the first time that Trump or Car has been inviting government power to contract a broadcasting station license by putting part in the front and Center for Consumers of the media business and arrowing the government's power over a large part of the industry.

What is a dissemination license?

Let's start with the basics: networks such as ABC de Disney, CBS of Paramount Skydance, NBC of Comcast Corp. and Fox Fox by Fox Corp. are part of a system that forces them to obtain live spectrum licenses from the federal government in order to disseminate these household stations.

This means a free and live service to anyone with an antenna on their TV.

Pay-TV networks such as CNN, MTV or FX, for example, are considered to be “exaggerated” and available for subscription costs. They are often grouped together and distributed by companies such as Comcast, Charter Communications or Directv.

The broadcasters such as ABC are known for programming which includes local news, live sports, sitcoms and dramas during prime times, as well as end of evening shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Although the way consumers watch these programs have changed considerably compared to the time of the use of an antenna for a free audience, they are often consulted via paid television beams, and the content is frequently found on streaming platforms, the model has largely remained the same.

Companies that have local broadcast television stations, such as Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair, Spectrum license or government's public waves, with the FCC in control.

Thanks to this public spectrum for radio and television stations, the Federal Agency has the right to regulate broadcasting and requires that each network “by law operates its station in” public interest, convenience and necessity “. Generally, this means that it must be disseminated by a program that meets the needs and problems of its local license community, “according to the FCC website.

Can Trump and FCC revoke licenses?

This definition of the service of “public interest” is that the CARR of the FCC has zero with conversations around revocation licenses.

On Thursday, Carr told “Squawk on the Street” of CNBC that Kimmel's comments, connecting the suspect to the murder of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk to the Magan movement of Trump, were “not a joke”, and instead, he said, “seemed to mislead the American public directly … Probably one of the most important political events we have had for a long time.”

When Trump noted the government's right to withdraw licenses at the same time this week and in the past, he stressed what he said was a bias against him as president.

“I read somewhere that the networks were 97% against me, once again, 97% negative,” said Trump on Thursday, referring to his electoral victory in 2024.

“They only give me a bad publicity, the press. I mean, they get a license,” said Trump. “I think maybe their license should be removed.”

People protest at El Capitan Entertainment Center, where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was recorded for broadcasting, following his suspension for remarks he made concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirks, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, American on September 18, 2025.

David Swanson | Reuters

In August, Trump accused the ABC and NBC networks of being “two of the worst and biased networks in history” and suggested to revoke their broadcast licenses.

Car earlier this year, freshly in his post as president of the FCC, woke up the complaints addressed to ABC, NBC and CBS of the conservative organization The Center for American Rights.

And in February, during a conversation at the Semafor “innoving to restore trust in news” in Washington, DC, he suggested that the agency would examine the licenses closely.

“If you are going to have a license to be a diffuser, it comes with something called” you have to serve the public interest “. If you don't want to do that,” said Carr during the summit. “I will give you the address of the FCC … You are free to put your license back and you can go podcast and you go too much.”

What happens if ABC or NBC lose its license?

If the federal government judges that a broadcast television network does not act in the public interest, it can revoke the license of the station owner and that the local station would actually become dark on its market.

Local networks can preempt programming, which means it looks other than the wider network offers. But we don't know where this line would fall.

The revocation process of a license is not so simple, according to Roy Gutterman, professor and expert in communications law and first amendment to the Newhouse School at the University of Syracuse.

“There is a whole process before being able to withdraw someone's license,” said Gutterman, adding that the case would be subject to an investigation and procedure and would likely arouse legal challenges.

As a general rule, the discussion on the question of whether a station has violated the directives of the FCC is focused on the programming of children, a cutting of current content or obscenity such as the dysfunction of the Janet Jackson wardrobe during the Super Bowl in 2004.

Trump and the threats of his administration take on a different approach.

“This is an unprecedented problem,” said Gutterman. “Responsible use of waves does not mean having the political language [the government] does not want there … responsible use is not a political problem. “”

Pressure assembly

There is another factor at stake here: the role of government in the consolidation of local television.

On Wednesday, before ABC is away from Kimmel, Nexstar announced that its stations affiliated to ABC would not broadcast the late evening show and pre -empt it in the foreseeable future “due to the host declarations.

While Disney has part of its networks affiliated with ABC, Nexstar, as well as Sinclair, who also declared that he would preempt the vast majority show. Nexstar has around 30 ABC networks in the United States, 10% of the more than 200 stations that Nexstar has in total.

Nexstar currently requests the government's approval of an agreement of $ 6.2 billion to merge the owner of the TEGNA TV station, which would overwhelm the long -standing regulations for the owners of the broadcasting station.

Sinclair also said that he was trying to merge his television station activities broadcast with another competitor, although an agreement has not yet been announced.

While Nexstar and its peers have increased over the years through acquisitions, they have been subject to longtime federal limits for the number of stations that these mother companies can have.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025 in North Javits in New York, an incredible list of stars talents will praise their links with the narration, Disney and each other while presenting their latest projects for the coming year.

Michael Le Brecht | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty images

After the Trump elections in November, the managers of station owners as well as other media companies saw an opening for consolidation and additional agreements.

The FCC Carr has also declared publicly in recent months that it would support to rid it of the rules and property of ownership of the diffusion stations, paving the way for such transactions, which could help recover a disrupted commercial model.

With the rise of streaming, the paid television ecosystem bled consumers and broadcast television networks and local affiliates also felt the effects.

Although the stations are free, distributors such as Charter pay the broadcasters so-called retransmission costs, on a basis by subsistant, for the right to transport stations. These lucrative costs strongly strengthen business profits such as Nexstar, which means that the decrease in wage television clients reduces diffusion profits.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of Nbcuniversal, owner of CNBC. Square would become the new parent company of CNBC as part of a planned spin-off.

