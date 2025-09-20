



A Virginia prosecutor resigned under pressure from President Donald Trump after his investigation into the allegations of mortgage fraud against a White House political opponent did not carry.

Erik Siebert informed the staff that he would resign shortly after Trump told journalists on Friday: “I want it.”

The Trump Administration accused the Prosecutor General of New York Letitia James of falsification of files to receive better mortgage transactions. Siebert would have expressed doubts about the strength of the case.

James, a democrat who won a civil fraud action against Trump in 2023, previously denied allegations as “baseless” and motivated by “revenge”.

Siebert was a lawyer for the prestigious office in the East District of Virginia since January, and his appointment was awaiting confirmation in the American Senate.

“Tonight, I submitted my resignation as an acting lawyer for EDVA,” he wrote in an email to the staff on Friday.

“Over the past eight months, I have had the pleasure of directing the best and exceptional MJ employees who are deeply careful about our Nation and our Edva community.”

“Thank you for the lessons you taught me, the sacrifices you have made and the pursuit of the justice for which you try every day.”

Officials of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) administration will allege that James falsified bank and goods files to receive better loan agreements for a house in Norfolk, Virginia.

The New York Times reported that Siebert told senior officials of the Ministry of Justice that their investigations had not found enough evidence to prosecute James. The Associated Press reported that Siebert had been invited to resign or to be dismissed.

Asked about Siebert and the case, Trump told journalists that he had not followed him closely.

“It seems to me that she is very guilty of something, but I really don't know,” he told James.

The Republican President said he wanted to dismiss Siebert because the two Democratic senators of Virginia had argued the appointment of the lawyer.

“When I saw that he had two senators, two gentlemen who are bad news, as far as I am concerned, when I saw that he had been approved by these two men, I said:` `draw it '', because he cannot be good,” the president told journalists, referring to the senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“When I learned that they voted for him, I said, I don't really want it,” added the president.

In May, Kaine and Warner wrote a joint declaration saying that they would vote for the confirmation of Siebert, describing him as someone who “devoted his career to the protection of public security”.

The Eastern District Office also investigates James Comey, the former FBI director who was dismissed by Trump in his first mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62n74wr6vpo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos