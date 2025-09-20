



Need to know that President Donald Trump hoped that journalists from the White House swimming pool a flight safely with a hatch, journalists were traveling on Air Force One with the president when he came back from the remark of his British state Visittrump came shortly after his Marine One helicopter knew a “minor hydraulic problem” while he and the first lady were on board

President Donald Trump launched an insult barely veiled on a group of journalists during their transatlantic flight.

On Thursday, September 18, the president spoke to the journalists of the Air Force One by returning to Washington, DC, after his state visit to the United Kingdom.

He concluded his remarks by telling journalists that he hoped that they would have a safe theft in the United States, because trips safely for them meant trips safely for him.

“Fly safely. You know why I say that? Because I'm on the flight,” said Trump, 79. “Otherwise, I would don't care.”

President Donald Trump deals with journalists on Air Force One during a September 18 flight through the Atlantic Ocean.

Trump's remarks occurred shortly after him and First Lady Melania Trump scared the trip.

Before leaving London on the presidential plane, the Trumps made a short trip by helicopter aboard the navy which had to make an emergency landing in a local aerodrome due to a “minor hydraulic problem”.

The first couple stole from checkers at Stansted airport, where Air Force One was waiting for Marine One to land early “by abundance of prudence”, according to the white house press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The pair was then transferred to a secondary helicopter and continued its trip.

The Trumps experienced an additional hole linked to planes earlier on their trip during their trip to the United Kingdom.

While flying over Long Island, NY, a Spirit Airlines jet had a narrow meeting with Air Force One after the pilots have hesitated to move away from the president's plane at the request of air controllers.

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the White House press pool on February 13, 2025.

The Association of White House correspondents, a centenary organization made up of hundreds of political journalists, is organizing “press pools” for most events involving the president in order to promote the transparency of the White House.

The pool journalists are responsible for documenting the president's actions and comments throughout the day, then bringing important details to the rest of the WHCA so that all members have equal access to the president and can hold the informed public.

Whenever the president travels on Air Force One, he is accompanied by a full -traveling press pool which includes at least one representative of each type of media.

