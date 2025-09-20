



US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping approved an agreement to maintain the popular application to Short-Video, Operational in the United States. Washington pushed Tiktok control control over Chinese property, with Trump who called once the platform was prohibited having used it to rally young supporters. What does Trump say about Tiktok? Trump told journalists in the oval office that Xi “had approved the Tiktok agreement,” adding that “it could be a formality” to obtain an agreement signed later. Trump addressed journalists in the oval office after making a telephone call with Chinese president earlier during the day. “We are going to have a very tight control,” said Trump. “There is a huge value with Tiktok, and I am a little detrimental because I did so well so well.” The American president said in a Social media message After the telephone call, the pair had a “productive call” covering several subjects. Can Tiktok teach young people to the holocaust? To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video What do we know about the Tiktok agreement so far? The United States government is expected to receive a payment of several billion dollars in the context of the agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported. Investors involved would pay the costs in Washington in exchange for negotiation aid with China, according to people familiar with talks. As part of the reported framework, American investors would take control of the video sharing application via a new entity that would concede the Tiktok algorithms from the parent company bytedance. The structure aims to mitigate national security problems concerning American user data, according to the newspaper report. US officials have long warned that China could use Tiktok to harvest data or influence what users see online, including Donald Trump's first term. Trump again reported a ban on popular video application again, despite these national security problems. What does China say on the Tiktok agreement? China has confirmed any agreement on Tiktok and described discussions as “frank and in depth”. “On the question of Tiktok, XI noted that the position of China is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of companies and welcomes them to carry out commercial negotiations according to market rules, to achieve solutions that balance interest and comply with Chinese laws and regulations,” said a press release. “China hopes that the American part will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory commercial environment with Chinese companies investing in the United States.” This is the second time that the leaders of the two biggest economies in the world have been talking since Trump's return to the White House. Trump also said that he would meet Xi on the sidelines of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific in South Korea which begins at the end of next month and that he planned to go to China next year. Published by: Roshni Majumdar

