SAP announces a sovereign cloud to respond to Indiates regulated industries





Martin Merz, president of Sovereign Cloud, with Manish Prasad, president and MD, subcontinent SAP India and Oliver Beck, director of technology, SAP Sovereign Cloud launching the sovereign cloud offer in India. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

SAP, a supplier of German application and commercial activity and commercial activity, Friday September 19, 2025) unveiled its sovereign SAP cloud in India, to ensure additional security for the country's digital journey.

SAP Sovereign Cloud was offered in accordance with the National Information Security Policy and Directives (NISPG), the new offer authorizes governments and industries regulated to modernize with the Cloud and AI while keeping full control of their most sensitive data and systems, SAP told New Delhi.

In the midst of the changing global dynamics and the unprecedented growth of innovation focused on AI, SAP Sovereign Cloud in India should strengthen cloud innovation with four key dimensions of control: data, operational, technical and legal sovereignty. Together, these capacities allow Indian customers of regulated industries to build a secure digital ecosystem, compliant and ready for the future with the main foundation of innovation, according to the company.

Digital sovereignty supports public sector customers and regulated in the creation of a secure, resilient and growth foundation, said Martin Merz, president of SAP Sovereign Cloud, while addressing a press conference.

With the new offer, SAP was proud to support Indias Path as a growing hub for customers (public companies) for customers (public enterprises) to adopt the cloud and AI while retaining full control of data and operations, he added.

According to SAP, SAP Sovereign Cloud is designed as a complete frame, covering infrastructure, platform, applications and AI. By combining Saps Sovereign controls with an open source foundation, it offers flexibility and innovation while meeting the highest standards of sovereignty. Customers could choose from a range of deployment models, including SAP Sovereign Cloud on site in the customer data center, and an option based on hyperscallers in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) guaranteeing complete alignment with their sovereignty (customers) and operational requirements.

Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP, an Indian subcontinent, said that by ensuring that the data remains secure, compliant and within the sovereign limits, we allow the industries regulated by Indias to innovate without fear. This initiative supports the vision of the countries of autonomous and autonomous and autonomous growth to come, where digital growth is motivated by confidence, resilience and strategic sovereignty.

Bengaluru, Gurugram to direct sovereign cloud deployments

SAP Leadership said that dedicated teams, comprising only Indian nationals, in Bengaluru and Gurugram, would go to sovereign cloud initiatives for India.

Oliver Beck, Director of Technology, SAP Sovereign Cloud, said that, to start, the company has already formed a team of 35 people, and the strength of the teams would grow up to triple figures in three years.

SAP currently has sovereign cloud offers in 10 geographies, including the United States and Europe, and company software has reserved an investment of 20 billion to support the global deployment of sovereign cloud offers.

(The journalist was in New Delhi at the invitation of SAP)

Posted – September 19, 2025 06:40

