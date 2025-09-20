The judge rejects the prevail





President Trump on Air Force One on September 18 (photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

On Friday, a federal judge in Florida rejected President Donald Trumps the last defamation trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Times, judging that the content of the complaints was inappropriate and inadmissible.

American district judge Steven Merryday, appointed former president George Hw Bush, judged that the pleadings against the assets have violated a rule of federal procedure requiring a short and clear declaration of the reason why he deserves relief.

85 -page Trumps, however, was tedious and releasing, often repetitive and too rented towards the president, wrote Merryday.

This complaint is undoubtedly and inexcusable in everything related to the requirements of rule 8, indicates the Merryday order.

“As each lawyer knows (where knowledge is presumed to be), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective and not a protected platform for rage against an adversary, the judge continued. A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate prayer during a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Corner corner. ”

In his trial against Times, which was his second trial against a leading American newspaper, the president accused the defamation newspaper for articles questioning his success.

While hitting the complaint, the judge gave Trump 28 days to change his trial, who also appointed four journalists and Penguin Random House as defendants. The modified complaint should not exceed forty pages, said Merryday.

It is extremely rare that prosecution is rejected on the basis only of the requirement of rule 8 for a short and simple complaint, in particular for the parties represented by lawyers. The obligation is most often cited against the prosecution filed by complainants who represent themselves.

Merryday, in particular, challenged the language of complaints, noting that in his first paragraph, he praises that Trump won the elections in 20204 in a historical way by defeating his opponent, the former vice-president Kamala Harris.

The reader of the complaint must work by allegations, like a new journalistic hollow for the desperately compromised and tarnished gray lady, wrote Merryday. The reader must bear an allegation of the desperate need to defame with a partisan lance rather than presenting himself with an authentic glass.

Earlier this year, the president also continued the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of his ties with the sexual trafficker for children sentenced Jeffrey Epstein.

The prosecution against the assets occurred in the midst of his wider efforts to punish financially and exercise control over the outlets that cover his administration in a critical manner.

In tandem with manifest presidents against media organizations, the Trump administration has maneuvered behind the scenes to influence major dissemination companies and reshape the media landscape in its favor.

This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

