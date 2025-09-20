GHQ attack box: Rawalpindi ATC rejects the plea against Imran's appearance via a video link – Pakistan





An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Rawalpindi rejected the Ptis plea on Friday who challenged the decision to reveal the founder of the Incarcerated Party Imran Khan in the procedures for the trial of the general attack case of the general seat (GHQ) via a video link.

The judgment of IMRANS on May 9, 2023 sparked violent demonstrations across the country, during which state buildings and military facilities, including GHQ, were burned and vandalized.

He had to attend today ATC's hearing via a video link, but his lawyer argued before Judge Amjad Ali Shah against this arrangement at the request of the PTIS.

For his part, the prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that the first instance procedure had been transferred to the ATC of Adiala prison where Imran is imprisoned on the decree of the governments of Punjab. The power to examine the decree concerns the Constitutional Court, he added.

He also argued that in 2016, the code of criminal procedure was modified to allow the suspects to appear before the courts via a video link.

Shah also cited articles 15 and 21 of the anti -terrorist law, saying that they authorized the courts to make decisions concerning the trials. He added that the government was not forced to give a reason to transfer the trial.

The prosecutor said that submission of a request against the appearance of Imrans via a video link is equivalent to creating obstacles in the trial and wasting time. He said it was the law of the defense lawyers to approach the Superior Court against the notification to transfer prison procedures to the ATC, but the trial could not be arrested.

During his arguments, the lawyer of Imrans, Faisal Malik, said that we demand a fair trial of the court. He added that a fair trial was conditional for the accused to be physically present in court.

He informed the ATC that they had received a copy of the notification of provincial governments yesterday and that they would approach the superior court against him.

The judge then asked Malik if he wanted to present other arguments on the issue.

To this, the defense lawyer asked for time for consultation with his legal team.

The court then postponed the hearing for half an hour.

When the hearing has resumed, the testimony of two sub-inspector Saleem Qureshi witnesses and sub-inspector Manzoor Shahzad were recorded.

The witnesses presented 13 USB discs containing video clips at the court.

Forty videos of the founder of the PTI linked to May 9 were downloaded, witnesses said in their statements.

They also presented others video clips, namely Khadim Khokhar, Shehryar Afridi, Umar Tanveer, Sadaqat Abbasi and Sikandar Mirza, as well as press clippings from various national newspapers, which were all saved on the USB disks.

The witnesses said that digital evidence had been obtained from video surveillance cameras installed on Benazir Bhutto Road, Mall Road, Liaquat Bagh and Ajoining.

By concluding the hearing, the court rejected the PTIS advocacy to request the appearance of imrans during the procedure in person and argued that it would compare via a video link, in accordance with the notification of the Punjab governments.

The court summoned 10 other witnesses to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency, the PTI, the press information department, internal security and the Ministry of the Interior to register their declarations at the next hearing, scheduled for September 23.

A police spokesman told Dawn yesterday that security would be strengthened in Rawalpindi ATC on Friday at the GHQ attack case.

Imran was charged in the case on December 5 of last year. The founder of the PTI, imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023, was arrested by Rawalpindi police in the protest case on May 9 in January 2024.

