Politics
Turkey will never give Israel an old coveted stone: Erdogan
Turkey will never give Israel an old coveted biblical inscription which was found in a tunnel under Jerusalem in the Ottoman era, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
He referred to the inscription known as Siloam or Silwan, a Hebrew tablet dating from 2,700 years, which is currently taking place at the Istanbul Archeology Museum.
The question sparked a new diplomatic fighting fight on Monday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained how his efforts to recover the artifact in 1998 were rejected – on the grounds that he “would indicate” the Islamist district led by Erdogan, who was the mayor of Istanbul at the time.
Speaking on Friday, Erdogan accused Netanyahu of “spitting hatred” to Turkey “for not having returned the inscription of Silwan, a legacy of our ancestors”.
“Jerusalem is the honor, dignity and glory of all humanity and all Muslims … Yet he shamelessly continues to continue inscription: we will not give you this inscription, not to mention a single pebble in Jerusalem,” he said.
The inscription was discovered at the end of the 19th century inside the Siloam tunnel, an old aqueduct under Jerusalem.
The limestone tablet, which describes how the tunnel was built, was found in 1880 when Jerusalem was part of the Ottoman Empire and taken to Constantinople, now Istanbul, where it has remained since.
For Israel, registration is a key element of historical evidence demonstrating the Jewish presence in Jerusalem which she wanted for years.
Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of an old old road under Silwan, a Palestinian district densely populated in an occupied and annexed east Jerusalem, Netanyahu described the inscription as one of the most important archaeological discoveries of Israel after the Dead Sea.
Relating a conversation with the Turkish Prime Minister at the time Mesut Yilmaz in 1998, Netanyahu said that he had offered him a wealth of Ottoman artifacts.
“I said: We have thousands of Ottoman objects in our museums. Let’s make an exchange. And he said, no, I am sorry, I can't. I said: Take all the artifacts of our museums. And he said no, I can't do that,” said the Israeli chief.
'Turkish PM feared the backlash'
He then quoted Yilmaz saying that there was “an increasing Islamist district led by Erdogan and that it would cause” indignation “if Turkey” would give Israel a tablet which would show that Jerusalem was a Jewish city 2,700 years ago “.
“Well, we are here. It is our city. Mr. Erdogan, it is not your city, it is our city. It will always be,” said Netanyahu.
He seemed to refer to the remarks of Erdogan in a speech in 2020 in the legislators when he described Jerusalem as “our city, a city of us”, emphasizing the historical ties of Turkey with the city which spent two centuries under the Ottoman Empire.
Erdogan, whose relationship with Israel denounced the Gaza War, retaliated on Wednesday, rejecting the “crises” of Netanyahu and we are committed: “We, as Muslims, will not retreat from our rights to East Jerusalem”.
The old historic city of Jerusalem is home to holy sites venerated by Jews, Muslims and Christians.
It is a frequent site of tension and violence, which is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. – AFP
