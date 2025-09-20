The federal judge is launching a defamation trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Times





ST. Petersburg, Florida (AP) A Federal Judge of Florida threw a defamation trial of $ 15 billion on Friday filed by President Donald Trump against the New York Times.

American district judge Steven Merryday decided that the 85 -page trial was too long and full of tedious and heavy languages ​​which had no impact on the legal affair.

Read more: Trump's trial against the entire federal bench of Maryland meets skepticism before the court

A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate prayer during a political rally, wrote Merryday in an order of four pages. This action will begin, continue and end in accordance with the rules of procedure and in a professional and dignified manner.

The judge gave Trump 28 days to file a modified complaint which should not exceed 40 pages.

The trial has targeted journalists four times in a book and three articles published within two months before the last elections.

The Times said that it was baseless and an attempt to discourage independent relationships.

Merryday noted that the trial did not reach the first defamation count to page 80. The trial is plunged into Trumps' work on the apprentice television broadcast and a large list of other media appearances.

As each lawyer knows (where knowledge is presumed), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective and not a protected platform for rage against an opponent, wrote Merryday. Although lawyers receive a minimum of expressive latitude by pleading the claim of a client, the complaint of this action extends far beyond the external limit of this latitude.

The trial appointed a book and an article written by journalists from the Times Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig who focuses on Trumps' finances and his role as pre-presidential.

Trump said in the trial they had malfuncted the story without fact that television producer Mark Burnett transformed Trump into a celebrity even if at and before the moment of publications, the defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-cele brittle and a huge success in business.

The trial also attacked the statements that journalists made on Trumps Trumps Early Business Dealings and his father, Fred.

Trump also cited an article by Peter Baker on October 20 at the head of Trump, a life of scandals is heading for a time of judgment. He also continued Michael S. Schmidt for a play two days later with an interview with Trumps, the chief of staff of the first mandate, John Kelly, in titled as the near election, warns Kelly Trump governing as a dictator.

Trump also brought prosecution against ABC News and CBS News 60 minutes, which were both settled amicably by the parent companies in press organizations. Trump also continued the Wall Street Journal and the Rupert Murdoch media magnate in July after the newspaper published a story reporting on its links with the rich financier and the sex offender condemned Jeffrey Epstein.

