Friday, President Donald Trump credited the late Charlie Kirk while announcing an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to keep Tiktok available in the United States

Speaking with journalists in the oval office on Friday, Trump shared that he had made a phone call with Jinping on Friday morning in which he concluded an agreement to maintain the social media platform available to American users by deactivating part of his property to American business leaders.

He said that Chinese leaders, young Americans and even conservative leaders wanted to keep the platform available in the United States

“The Tiktok agreement is on the right track,” he said.

Charlie Kirk has credited Trump to obtain important land with young voters

President Donald Trump and the late Charlie Kirk (Francis Chung via images of Getty; Tess Crowley via AP)

He noted the popularity of the platform among young Americans and stressed that Kirk had encouraged his use to engage with young people.

“Charlie was very in favor of Tiktok; he loved Tiktok,” he added. “He said, you know, you should use it.”

Trump attributed to Kirk to have taken advantage of social media platforms like Tiktok to obtain “a massive number of young people” to vote for him and the Republicans in 2024.

“If you take a look at my figures, no republican has never done anything like it. We have obtained a massive number of young people and, by the way, helped by Charlie Kirk,” he said. “It probably had a fairly important effect on the elections because we have won the elections by many.”

Tpusa Insider: Erika Kirk is “absolute strength” ready to develop the group “10x” after the tragedy

President Donald Trump at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House in Washington on August 26, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This occurs when Trump has repeatedly delayed the implementation of a law adopted by the Congress in 2024 to prohibit Tiktok in the United States unless it deposits his property of the US operations from China to America.

After his negotiations with Jinping, Trump said that American Tiktoks operations will be “controlled by very powerful and very substantial, all American” Americans.

“It is a lot for our country. It is a lot for all young people in the country and for people in general,” he said.

Trump recognized his initial opposition to Tiktok, saying: “I was not a fan of Tiktok, then I was able to use it. And I became a fan, and that helped me win the elections in a landslide.

La Maison Blanche publishes a video tribute to Charlie Kirk

Trump said he was not initially a fan of Tiktok, but later credited the platform for helping him win the 2024 elections (Getty Images)

“I had an excellent call with President XI and, as you know, we have approved the Tiktok agreement, and we are in progress. We have big investors, some of the largest in the world, American investors, great people and we are impatient to conclude this agreement,” he said.

Pressed if the agreement is fully approved, Trump replied: “I think yes. And when you say fully approved, I don't know what it means. We must have it signed, I suppose. I suppose it could be a formality. I found its word very good.

“They wanted to see him,” he said about China, “and I can tell you that the young people of our country wanted to see him staying very open.”

Peter Pinedo is a political writer for Fox News Digital.

