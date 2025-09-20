Politics
RTL Today – First visit since 2019: Trump to welcome the Turkish Erdogan, sees the end of Warplane Row
President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House next week and expect a long fracture on fighter planes.
It will be the first bilateral visit to the White House by Erdogan since 2019 during Trump's first term, former president Joe Biden having a tense relationship with the Turkish chief whom he accused of autocratic behavior.
Trump has shown a penchant for Erdogan despite the US Ally Israel brothels, who is in contradiction with Turkey on Syria and Gaza.
Trump announced that Erdogan would visit the White House on Thursday, after the two leaders participated in the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During Trump's first term, the United States launched Turkey, an ally of NATO, from its flagship F-35 hunting program.
The first Trump administration took the measures after Turkey has bought with the anti -missile defense system of the air surface of Russia, which raises fears that the main opponent of NATO will grasp a window on Western jet operations.
“We are working on many trade and military agreements with the president, including the large-scale purchase of Boeing Aircraft, an important F-16 agreement and a continuation of F-35 discussions, which we plan to conclude positively,” Trump wrote on his Truth social platform.
“I can't wait to see him on the 25th!” He said.
Erdogan said in July that he had concluded a “agreement” with Trump on cutting -edge jets.
“I think the F-35 will be delivered to Türkiye step by step during his mandate,” said Erdogan.
– Complex relationship –
Trump, known for his admiration for powerful foreign leaders, kisses Erdogan despite a repression in Türkiye on the opposition.
Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of the largest city in Istanbul and presidential candidate for the main CHP opposition party, was arrested in March for criticism that criticism considers a political motivation – and who gained a misery response from the Trump administration.
Turkey has divided Trump's republican party, with some hawks including Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State for Trump's first mandate, denouncing Erdogan in part to his Islamist political orientation and his fierce critic of Israel.
Turkey has also allowed Hamas leaders to spend time in the country.
Last week, Israel bombed another close American partner, Qatar, to target the Palestinian armed group, which led the attack on October 7, 2023 against Israel.
But Erdogan, the Prime Minister or President of Turkey since 2003, has established a close relationship with Trump, so much so that he would have called him without phone on his mobile phone.
Erdogan and the de facto chief of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, in May persuaded Trump to drop the sanctions against Syria after former Islamist Guerrilla Ahmed Al-Sharaa swept power.
Israel has stopped Syria, destroying key military sites because it sees a chance to damage its neighbor and the historic opponent at a weak point after the reversal of the longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.
The United States has pressure for a resolution and Syria expressed its hope of finalizing security and military arrangements with Israel by the end of the year.
High US officials met in Washington on Friday with Syrian Minister for Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani before Sharaa’s appearance in the United Nations General Assembly next week.
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau “underlined this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous and sovereign nation” following the relief of American sanctions, said the State Department.
