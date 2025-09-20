Politics
Trump says he and Xi will meet at the Apec and that he will go to China
Washington President Donald Trump said he would meet the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a regional summit which will take place in late October in South Korea and visit China in the “first part of next year”, after a telephone call between the two on Friday.
In a social post, Trump also said that Xi would come to the United States “at an appropriate time” and that they had progressed “the approval of the Tiktok agreement” to allow the popular social media app to continue to operate in the United States.
“The call was very good, we will speak by phone, will appreciate the approval of Tiktok, and the two are looking forward to meeting Apec!” Trump wrote, referring to the Economic Cooperation Group in Asia-Pacific of 21 savings on the edge of the Pacific.
Trump did not give any details on the Tiktok agreement, and a declaration of the Chinese government did not mention the visits and gave no clarity on what XI had accepted concerning the sale of a participation controlling by the Chinese parent company of Tiktok to avoid an American ban.
Beijing “would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with market rules leads to a solution that complies with the laws and regulations of China and takes into account the interests of both parties,” the statement said.
“The American party must provide an open, fair, non-discriminatory environment to Chinese investors,” he said.
It was the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and imposed prices from top to bottom on China, triggering commerce restrictions on back and forth that tightened the links between the two largest economies. But Trump, a Republican, expressed his desire to negotiate trade agreements with Beijing, especially for Tiktok.
Efforts to finalize the Tiktok agreement
Tiktok did not immediately respond to the Associated Press's request for more details on the call or the application for the ownership of the application which, according to the Trump administration, was reached with Chinese officials early this week during the commercial negotiations in Madrid.
Trump, who has credited the application to help him win another mandate, has repeatedly extended a deadline for her to be transformed from his Chinese parent company, Bytedance. This is a requirement under a law adopted last year to respond to data confidentiality and national security problems.
Trump said Thursday that Tiktok “had enormous value” and that the United States “had this value in his hand because we are those who have to approve it.”
US officials were concerned about the roots and property of Bytedance, highlighting the laws in China that oblige Chinese companies to hand over the data requested by the government. Another concern is the owner algorithm that fills what users see on Tiktok.
Chinese officials said on Monday that a consensus had been reached on the authorization of “the use of intellectual property rights”, including algorithm, and that the two parties agreed to entrust a partner to manage US user data and content security.
Wendy Cutler, main vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, warned that “important details surrounding the questions such as who have and control the algorithm remain vague”.
Trump and Xi talk about wider trade tensions
Trump said on Friday that the two had also progressed on “many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine”, in addition to the Tiktok agreement.
The Chinese press release said Xi stressed the importance of the links between the two nations and urged the American side to avoid imposing any commercial restriction.
“The two parties must work hard and in the same direction, in order to achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” the Chinese press release said.
Trump said Thursday that his relationship with China was “very good”, but noted that Russia war in Ukraine could end if European countries were putting higher prices on China. Trump did not say if he planned to raise prices on Beijing for the purchase of Moscow oil, as he did with India.
Cutler of the Asia Society Policy Institute said that the Chinese statement indicated Beijing's desire to “play Hardball, and the need to be paid by Washington for all the concessions he makes”.
“This will complicate talks, especially if China continues to insist on the relaxation of American controls and export prices, the areas where the United States is hesitating to move,” she said.
More commercial problems on the table
Senior officials in the United States and Chinese organized four commercial series between May and September, with another probably in the coming weeks. The two parties have interrupted high and remote prices of severe export controls, but many problems remain unresolved.
No transaction has been announced on technological export restrictions, Chinese purchases of American agricultural products or fentanyl. The Trump administration has imposed additional 20% prices on Chinese products related to allegations that Beijing has failed to stem the flows in the United States used to manufacture opioids.
Trump's second term of the second term of Trump cost American farmers one of their main markets. From January to July, American farm exports to China fell 53% compared to the same period last year. Damage was even greater in certain raw materials: American sorghum sales in China, for example, fell 97%.
Sean Stein, president of the American-China Affairs Council, said that “we are extremely delighted that the call happened” and called it “a really important step to put the commercial relationship on the right track”.
