Longevity: daring investments of the Family Office of Versetti
The mission of all the life of human longevity of Angel Versetti
Dubai, AE / Access news / September 20, 2025 / For Angel Versetti, investment is more than a financial prosecution – it is a deeply personal mission to considerably extend both the lifespan and Healthspan. From his first days, Angel envisaged a future where science and technology could unlock the true human longevity, and today, he made the Versetti family office in a global avant-garde for innovation in this space thanks to its longevity manufacturer which supports the longevity of the glasses with financing and an entrepreneurship.
Pioneer of the border: target aging with biotechnology
At the heart of the Versetti Family Office strategy is the emphasis on pioneering startups and the transformer R&D designed to slow down and ultimately reverse aging. The office is investing in revolutionary longevity blows and R&D projects from gene therapy and cell reprogramming to advanced diagnostic platforms and personalized medicine. The recent strengths include platform tests for the genic therapies of telomerase and follistatins and new generation tools to follow the biological age in real time.
Angel's philosophy is simple: “If some people get a deadly disease or in the terminal phase, they put all the efforts to save and survive. Why we do not do the same for the idle process of dying, which ages, is beyond my understanding.” His team supports companies on the pre-series scene which helps them to evolve and guarantee partnerships; Versetti Family Office offers funding, operational support and a strategic overview of the founders who dare to imagine a world without the constraints of aging.
Leadership and global recognition
Angel Versetti's expertise is respected by leaders and decision -makers around the world. In the summer of 2025, he was invited to speak in the British Parliament as a round table, sharing his ideas on innovation, longevity and the future of Healthtech with government officials and the main personalities of the industry. This fall, it will be addressed at the top of longevity in China and recently spoke to the AIM summit in the water alongside the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the Minister of the Water Economy. These high -level commitments indicate how Angel's opinions are assessed at all continents by the main governments and experts in the world in longevity and in depth. He thinks that governments, especially in most developed and advanced countries, have imperative to ensure a healthy lifespan of their citizens: “Imagine the economic value of the country, if wise and seasoned children of 100 years had the youth, the sharpness of the spirit and the energy of children of 30 years – how much society would benefit; how much stress would be drawn from hospitals and social security networks”.
Angel believes that even if the extension of the lifespan exceeds our current scientific possibilities, we could at the very least resolve the lifespan: “All the least of longevity could do is allow people to reach old age like society in a new courageous world, even if people cannot live longer, at least they can die in shape and beautiful, not in misery and the next day;- Let us seek answers in the way of expanding the lifespan! “
A vision oriented towards the future
What distinguishes Angel Versetti and Versetti Family Office is not only a remarkable history as a biotechnological and IA investors, but a feeling of possibility and “moonshot” thinking at the heart of each business. Angel himself is a serial entrepreneur who released several successful startups in the AI and Web3 field. He brings his entrepreneurial skills and passion, as well as that of many of his first employees of his sales prior to his investments. Versetti Family Office maintains an open call to founders working on longevity and AI: Gather your most daring ideas and shape the future together. Versetti Family Office assigned USD 50 million to invest in the most daring commercial longevial moon moons.
Angel's conviction is unshakable – the continuation of longevity is the decisive effort of our time. With vision, courage and radical collaboration, the dream of living longer and living better can become a reality for everyone.
