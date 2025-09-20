Governor Josh Shapiro says that Trump's threats to revoke the licenses of television networks are an attempt to “suffocate dissent”





Friday, the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, accused the Trump administration of having tried to suffocate the dissent after ABC withdrawn the comedy host Jimmy Kimmel of the Waves this week following the comments of a federal regulator.

Without a doubt, they are trying to stifle dissent, Shapiro, a democrat, told NBC News that press moderator Kristen Welker, also characterizing the extremely dangerous decision.

Shapiros' comments come after President Donald Trump suggested that television networks were 97% against him and those who give him bad advertising should dismiss their federal broadcasting licenses during a group Thursday evening on the Air Force One.

And if they are against 97%, they only give me a bad publicity, the press, said Trump. I mean, they get a license. I think maybe their license should be removed.

In the end, the president said that the decision would depend on the chairman of the Federal Communications Committee Brendan Carr.

Shapiro said on Friday that his reaction to Kimmel's suspension was fear and concern about our country.

Our fundamental principle in this country, which has roots in the Pennsylvania Commonwealth, William Penn settled here in the 1680s concerns freedom of expression, freedom of expression. And seeing that being undermined by the long arm of the federal government is extremely dangerous, said the governor of Pennsylvania.

He added that, whether you agree with Jimmy Kimmel or not, whether you find him funny or not, to fire someone because he told the president on several occasions, and the president did not love him, to fire him because he was useless in his words following the murder of Charlie Kirk … It's dangerous.

The suspension of Kimmels comes as the administration has increased threats against media organizations and calls to investigate the groups it deems part of the radical following the assassination of conservative activists. The president and his allies have a vast history of media attack.

More recently, Friday, a judge set a recent trial that Trump had brought against the New York Times and four of his journalists, accusing them of defamation.

Last year, Trump continued ABC News, accusing George Stephanopoulos anchor to make false statements about him. ABC agreed to pay $ 15 million to a presidential foundation for Trump in the settlement in this case. And earlier this year, Paramount, the owner of CBS News, agreed to pay $ 16 million to settle a legal action by Trump who accused the network of having changed an interview with his former rival, the president of the time, Kamala Harris.

ABC announced Wednesday that Kimmel, the host of the daily end of evening program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Would not appear indefinitely on the network after the comment he made on the man accused in the deadly shooting.

Gang Maga [is] Desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as something other than one of them and do everything they can to score political points, Kimmel said on Monday about Tyler Robinson, who is accused of shooting Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University last week.

Robinson was charged this week of aggravated murder, among other charges. The sockets left on the crime scene have referenced fascism, obscure internet memes and video games. Robinsons Mother told investigators that during the last year, his son had become more political and had started to look more at the left, becoming more pro-gay and oriented towards trans rights. She also said Robinson had started to go out with her roommate, who transitioned sexes.

Carr criticized Kimmels's comments earlier in the week in the wake of Kirks assassination during an interview Wednesday with a conservative commentator, calling Kimmels really sick. He added that this is a very serious problem at the moment for Disney, ABCS Parent Company.

The FCC could make a strong argument that it is some sort of intentional effort to mislead the American people on a very fundamental fundamental fact, a very important question, added Carr in the interview.

Carr joined Fox News on Thursday, saying he didn't think Kimmel's suspension is the last shoe to die for.

I don't think it's the last shoe to drop. This is a massive change that takes place in the media ecosystem. I think the consequences will continue to flow, he said, suggesting that if the broadcasters do not like to be held responsible … they can transform their license into FCC.

In the days following the announcement of the ABC, officials and activists on both sides of the political spectrum raised concerns that the network bowed against the threats of a member of the federal government, saying that it made concerns about freedom of expression and freedom of expression.

Questioned by Welker if he thought that the Trump administration was trying to stifle the dissent, Shapiro said yes, without a doubt.

The president, according to his own words … said that he wanted to look at licenses and certifications for particular media if all they do is attack Trump, added Shapiro.

Friday, Shapiro said that freedom of expression is the foundation of the United States

I mean, listen, the foundation of our free society is freedom of expression, freedom for someone like you to ask me questions and to go to my work, whether I agree or not with you, whether I like what you report or not, the governor told Welker. You have the freedom and the right to be able to do it, and it is something that protects us all, all of us and it is dangerous from what this president is engaged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/josh-shapiro-trump-kimmel-revoke-network-licenses-free-speech-rcna232366

