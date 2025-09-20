Politics
The opposition of Turkey faces a wave of arrests and fight against leadership
The legal flowing knot is tightening around the main party opposition party, with waves of arrests targeting mayors and local officials. But the disturbances of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) could deepen more, because a judicial case threatens the withdrawal of its management.
“We are fighting for the future of Turkish democracy,” the party leader Ozgur Ozel said on Saturday thousands of supporters at a rally in Ankara.
Ozel has been traveling to the country since March, when the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was arrested for transplant. The case marked the start of a legal assault on the CHP. Ozel now speaks during rallies twice a week, despite his often hoarse voice.
The party also defends itself in court to presume voting irregularities during a congress two years ago which elected Ozel as a leader. If the court governs against them, Ozel and the rest of the party leadership could be deleted and replaced by directors appointed by the State.
“It is unprecedented,” said political analyst Sezin Oney of the Policy news portal. “There was not such a purge, such a massive repression against the opposition, and there is no end in sight, that's the problem.”
Macron and Erdogan find a fragile common ground in the middle of the battle for influence
Arrests and surveys
On Wednesday, another mayor of CHP in Istanbul was imprisoned, bringing the total to 16 detained mayors and more than 300 other officials. Most are facing corruption costs.
The arrests come as the new CHPS management takes up its challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Recent opinion polls give Imamoglu and other two -digit CHP figures at the top of the president.
Oney said prosecution was part of a wider Erdogans strategy.
“He tries to finish transformation, metamorphosis as I call it, from Türkiye to become a complete authoritarian country,” she said.
“There is an opposition but the opposition is a grotesque opposition, which can never have the power to be really in government. But they give perception as if the country was democratic because there are elections.”
Armenia and Azerbaijani on peace, the peace agreement raises the hope of reopening of the Turkish border
Multi-Front attack
Ilhan Uzgel, the CHPS foreign affairs coordinator, said the party was as a seat.
“We are under a multi-preont attack of all directions at almost all levels, going from one case to another,” he said.
He argued that the Erdogans governed Justice and Development Party (AKP) uses fear to force defections. “Sixteen of our mayors are in prison at the moment, and they threaten our mayors. You join our party, that is, you are inciting a prison sentence,” said Uzgel.
Erdogan rejects any suggestion of coercion and insists that the judiciary is independent. Since he came to power over 20 years ago, however, no mayor of the AKP has been sentenced for accusations of transplant, almost Friday, at least two local mayors of the ruling party have been detained as part of an investigation into corruption.
Turkey warns combatants led by Kurds in Syria to join a new regime or a new attack crime
Political risks
Although it appears to be dominant, Erdogan can face a backlash. Atilla Yesilada, a political analyst at Global Source Partners, said that repression fueled the audience of the public.
“You look at recent polls, the first complaint remains economic conditions, but justice has passed in number two. These things are no exception to people; this is what I mean when I say that Erdogan has taken a huge political risk with his career,” he said.
Erdogan is currently following several potential challengers, but the elections are more than two years old.
Yesilada said that many depends on the position of Erdogans Ally Devlet Bahceli, leader of the nationalist movement party.
“It is quite possible at some point, Bahceli will say that it is enough, you destroy the country and could also end the coalition,” he said.
Bahceli formed an informal alliance with Erdogan in 2018, when Turkey Passed to a presidential system. Erdogan relies on Bahcelis parliamentary deputies to adopt the constitutional reforms necessary to obtain another term.
Bahceli expressed his concern about the pressure on the CHP, who tried to win his support. But with the court which should reign next month over the management of the parties, the CHP says that it will continue to fight.
“The only thing we can do is count on our people, our electorate and the country's democratic forces. We are not going to abandon,” said Uzgel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/podcasts/international-report/20250920-turkey-opposition-faces-wave-of-arrests-and-court-fight-over-leadership
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC Vaccine Panel Adds New Rules for Getting Covid Vaccines in Tension Meetings
- The most prominent events: San Jose Oarmquakes 1-3 ST. Louis City SC (MLS) – Yahoo SPORTS
- Trump Drive to pursue criticism puts us on the way to the dictatorship, warn the Democrats | Democrats
- Ladies tennis finishes run on Rice Invitational
- Trump says he would “help” defend the states of Poland and Baltic if Russia continues to degenerate
- The UTSAV TPS from September 22 will increase savings, bring happiness to families: PM Modi
- I will prevent non-free from claiming advantages and will close each escape, Nigel Farage
- Winners of the University Football, losers for week 4 are Indiana, Nebraska
- Today's earthquake: 4.0 The size of the earthquake Bangladesh strikes
- Trump says Murdochs and Dell could potentially participate in the agreement with the United States-China Tiktok
- Elon Musk saw sitting next to Donald Trump
- As Starmer condemns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza