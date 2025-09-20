The opposition of Turkey faces a wave of arrests and fight against leadership

The legal flowing knot is tightening around the main party opposition party, with waves of arrests targeting mayors and local officials. But the disturbances of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) could deepen more, because a judicial case threatens the withdrawal of its management.

“We are fighting for the future of Turkish democracy,” the party leader Ozgur Ozel said on Saturday thousands of supporters at a rally in Ankara.

Ozel has been traveling to the country since March, when the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was arrested for transplant. The case marked the start of a legal assault on the CHP. Ozel now speaks during rallies twice a week, despite his often hoarse voice.

The party also defends itself in court to presume voting irregularities during a congress two years ago which elected Ozel as a leader. If the court governs against them, Ozel and the rest of the party leadership could be deleted and replaced by directors appointed by the State.

“It is unprecedented,” said political analyst Sezin Oney of the Policy news portal. “There was not such a purge, such a massive repression against the opposition, and there is no end in sight, that's the problem.”

Arrests and surveys

On Wednesday, another mayor of CHP in Istanbul was imprisoned, bringing the total to 16 detained mayors and more than 300 other officials. Most are facing corruption costs.

The arrests come as the new CHPS management takes up its challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Recent opinion polls give Imamoglu and other two -digit CHP figures at the top of the president.

Oney said prosecution was part of a wider Erdogans strategy.

“He tries to finish transformation, metamorphosis as I call it, from Türkiye to become a complete authoritarian country,” she said.

“There is an opposition but the opposition is a grotesque opposition, which can never have the power to be really in government. But they give perception as if the country was democratic because there are elections.”

Multi-Front attack

Ilhan Uzgel, the CHPS foreign affairs coordinator, said the party was as a seat.

“We are under a multi-preont attack of all directions at almost all levels, going from one case to another,” he said.

He argued that the Erdogans governed Justice and Development Party (AKP) uses fear to force defections. “Sixteen of our mayors are in prison at the moment, and they threaten our mayors. You join our party, that is, you are inciting a prison sentence,” said Uzgel.

Erdogan rejects any suggestion of coercion and insists that the judiciary is independent. Since he came to power over 20 years ago, however, no mayor of the AKP has been sentenced for accusations of transplant, almost Friday, at least two local mayors of the ruling party have been detained as part of an investigation into corruption.

Political risks

Although it appears to be dominant, Erdogan can face a backlash. Atilla Yesilada, a political analyst at Global Source Partners, said that repression fueled the audience of the public.

“You look at recent polls, the first complaint remains economic conditions, but justice has passed in number two. These things are no exception to people; this is what I mean when I say that Erdogan has taken a huge political risk with his career,” he said.

Erdogan is currently following several potential challengers, but the elections are more than two years old.

Yesilada said that many depends on the position of Erdogans Ally Devlet Bahceli, leader of the nationalist movement party.

“It is quite possible at some point, Bahceli will say that it is enough, you destroy the country and could also end the coalition,” he said.

Bahceli formed an informal alliance with Erdogan in 2018, when Turkey Passed to a presidential system. Erdogan relies on Bahcelis parliamentary deputies to adopt the constitutional reforms necessary to obtain another term.

Bahceli expressed his concern about the pressure on the CHP, who tried to win his support. But with the court which should reign next month over the management of the parties, the CHP says that it will continue to fight.

“The only thing we can do is count on our people, our electorate and the country's democratic forces. We are not going to abandon,” said Uzgel.