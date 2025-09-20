Pope Leo admits that he is not a supporter of Donald Trump in a revealing interview





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in history, said that he was not a supporter of Donald Trump and does not intend to get involved in American politics.

In his inaugural interview, published Thursday, Leo addressed a wide range of questions, including the Trump administration, the sexual abuse of the current clergy, the reception of LGBTQ + Catholics and Vatican-China relations.

The interview, carried out by the Vatican correspondent Elise Ann Allen for the New Crux site, was published as part of a biography on Leo, published Thursday in Peru, where he had long been bishop.

Here are the main strengths of the interview:

Welcome the LGBTQ + community

Open image in the gallery

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexual people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual activity is intrinsically disorderly (Associated Press)

Leo adopted Pope Francis' message for Catholics LGBTQ + that Todos, Todos, Todos are welcome in the Catholic Church, but said that he found that the basic doctrine of churches on sexuality will change anytime soon.

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexual people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual activity is intrinsically disorderly.

He opposes homosexual marriage, saying that marriage is a union between a man and a woman.

I think we have to change the attitudes before we even think about changing what the Church says about a given question, he said.

Earlier this month, the Vatican welcomed a pilgrimage of the Holy Year which included several LGBTQ +Catholic groups.

Thursday, traditionalist Catholic groups announced a petition asking Leo to confirm and reaffirm the sustainable teaching of the Church on sexuality in the face of the cheeky offensive of those who demand the moral legitimation of homosexual and unions.

Links with China

Open image in the gallery

Leo declared that he had not had any short -term change in the controversial agreement of the 2018 Vatican with Beijing on the nominations of the bishops (Associated Press)

Leo said he had had no short -term change in the Vatican's 2018 controversial agreement with Beijing on the nominations of the bishops.

The Vatican under Pope Francis had signed the agreement hoping that this would help to unite the Chinas estimated 12 million Catholics, long between those belonging to an official church and sanctioned by the State and an underground church faithful to Rome.

I do not pretend in any case being wiser or more experienced than all those who preceded me, said Leo, adding that he was studying the problem and spoke with the Chinese on both sides “.

The Vatican defended the 2018 agreement against the criticisms that Francis sold the underground faithful, who endured decades of persecution by the Beijing authorities.

The Vatican said that the agreement was necessary to prevent a even worse schism in the Chinese church after China has appointed bishops without the consent of the popes.

Sexual abuse scandals

Open image in the gallery

The Pope also said that the sexual abuse scandal within the Catholic Church could not become the center of the Church (Associated Press)

Leo said that the sexual abuse crisis is a real crisis that has not yet been resolved and that the Church has still not found a way to help the victims to cure. But he also said that priests' rights were to be respected.

Statistics show that more than 90% of people who manifest themselves and make accusations, they are authentically victims. They tell the truth. They don't invent this, “he said.” But there have also been proven cases of a kind of false accusation. There have been priests whose life was destroyed because of this.

The Pope also said that the scandal could not become the center of the church.

Leo has helped help the victims of an abusive Peruvian group to find justice, but he was accused by an American victims' defense group of not doing enough to help other Peruvian victims.

Trump and American policy

Open image in the gallery

Pope Leo said that the American bishops have shown courage in the Trump administration's confrontation on deportation, expressing the hope that they would continue to take the lead on such questions (Associated Press)

Leo said he recognized the influence of the United States on world affairs and mentioned migration as one of the important questions for the Catholic Church.

He recalled a letter that Francis sent to the American bishops earlier this year in reprimanding the Trump administration plans for the deportations of mass migrants. The letter directly targeted vice-president JD Vances to the defense of the expulsion program for theological reasons.

Leo congratulated Francis' initiative and said that the American bishops showed the courage to confront the administration, expressing the hope that they would continue to take the lead on such questions.

One of the last conversations I had with the vice-president of the United States with whom I did not have direct conversations or that I did not meet the president, I talked about human dignity and the importance for all, wherever you are born, and I hope to find ways to respect human beings and the way we treat them in the politicians and the choices we make, “said Leo.

Leo said he was not a supporter of Trump, adding that he and his brother Luis Prevost, a Maga guy they described himself, who met the American president, are in different places.

The United States is a powerful actor worldwide, we must recognize this, and sometimes decisions are made more on the economy than on human dignity and human support, but (we must) continue to challenge and raise certain questions and to see the best way to do so, said Leo.

Women's voice

Leo has promised to continue to name women to positions of management in the church, but forced all hopes to order women as deacons or as a priests.

He underlined an ongoing study by the Vatican Doctrine Office on the issue.

For the moment, I do not intend to change the teaching of the Church on the subject, he said. I am certainly ready to continue listening to people.

Vatican finances

Open image in the gallery

The Vatican has reached a structural deficit of 50 to 60 million euros (57 million to $ 68 million) (Associated Press)

Leo inherited a long -standing financial tightening to the Vatican, which has reached a structural deficit of 50 to 60 million euros (57 million to 68 million dollars), a retirement deficit of 1 billion euros ($ 1.14 billion) and a drop in donations.

The crisis struck the most hard during the pandemic when the saint sees the main source of income, the Vatican museums, closed.

But things are improving and it is not the crisis that people have been led to believe, said Leo.

I'm not saying we can relax, “he said.” I don't think the crisis is over, I think we have to continue working on it, but I don't lose sleep on it, and I think it is important that we communicate a different message.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/europe/pope-leo-trump-support-views-b2829805.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos