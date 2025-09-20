After a lot of hard work, I think we have succeeded in the success of the jaws of the defeat. “”

A title that caught the eye this week came from Washington Post.

The British who beat Brexit: Gibraltar celebrates his return to Europe.

The article described a calm but historic change that Gibraltar joins Europe, at least functionally. After almost a decade of limbes following the Brexit 2016 referendum, a treaty announced in June and which is expected to come into force in the coming months will eliminate most of the trade and travel obstacles that have emerged after Great Britain has officially left the EU in 2020.

It is not a minor development.

In 2016, Gibraltar voted by an overwhelming level of 96% to 4% to stay in the European Union. But the overall Uks of 52% to leave meant that the wishes of some 40,000 Gibraltarians were swept away.

As only British territory abroad sharing a land border with the Schengen area without EUS passport, and as a subject of a long -standing territorial dispute with Spain dating from 1713, Gibraltar has become a main victim of Brexit.

The economy of Gibraltars is based strongly on cross -border workers of 15,000 people, including many Spanish residents at low wages, cross daily in the rock to work.

Since 2016, officials from Gibraltar, Great Britain, Spain and the EU have tried to solve problems.

In Boris, Johnsons, haste to make Brexit, the complexities of Gibraltar have been widely ignored. No more recently than 2023, Experts have warned That a hard border with Spain was inevitable.

Now the United KingdomEU Agreement on GibraltarNegotiated between Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, Spain and the EU, will effectively erase the border. The trip will become transparent. The customs checks and queues which, once dissuaded visitors and disturbed workers, will disappear. Tourists will no longer need to plan their trips around potential delays on the border. Gibraltarians will resume access to the Schengen region, as well as new trade, mobility and growth opportunities.

And the timing was symbolic. The announcement came right in front of the largest civic celebration in Gibraltars, national day, September 10. The crowd met in the main square, celebrating their British identity but also a new start with Europe.

After a lot of hard work, I think we have succeeded in the success of the jaws of the defeat, said Minister -in -Chief Fabian Picardo, Gibraltars Top Elected.

It will actually be an improvement compared to the place where Gibraltar was pre-Brexit, he added.

However, despite the importance of this diplomatic breakthrough, undoubtedly one of the most pragmatic cooperative results in the post-Brexit era, he barely made a undulation in the British press.

Where were the first -page titles? Where was the analysis of what it means not only for Gibraltar, but for the future cooperation of the United Kingdom-EU?

Instead, it went almost unnoticed.

Said everything, really.