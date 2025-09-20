Our only real enemy is: the big remarks of PM Modi in the middle of the price, the concerns of Visa H-1B





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at Indias Real Enemy is his dependence on other countries, highlighting the need for autonomy to ensure national strength and global respect. Hiking and prices for American H-1B costs raise concerns for India while the Modi Modi exhorts self-execution (PTI) We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries. It is our greatest enemy, and together, we must defeat this enemy of India, said Narendra Modi Ennemy of dependence, said during his public speech to Bhavnagar. He also developed the need to Atmanirbhartabinding it to national pride and the future of the country. The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the failure of nations. For peace, global stability and prosperity, the country with the largest population in the world must become Atmanirbhar, added the Prime Minister. The remarks are involved in the midst of increasing concerns concerning American policies affecting India. On Friday, American president Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing costs of $ 100,000 on H-1B visa requests, starting September 21. India, which represents 71% of H-1B visa holders, should be the hardest. At the same time, there was no relief of the 50% prices of 50% imposed by the United States on Indian imports. In Gujarat, Modi mentioned the feelings of autonomy, saying that if we remain dependent on the others, our self -respect will be injured. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion compatriots to others. Modi has said that India cannot count on others for its development or risk the future of future generations. He added that there is only one medication for a hundred sorrows, and it is an autonomous India. PM Modif Slams Congress By targeting the opposition, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress for having poorly managed the country's shipping sector. He said that the emphasis on foreign ships on inner shipbuilding led to the collapse of the Indias naval construction ecosystem. Instead of focusing on shipbuilding in India, they prioritize the payment of rent to foreign ships. The shipbuilding ecosystem collapsed in India. We have become dependent on foreign ships for 90% of our profession, he said. Modi has added that India is now spending about $ 75 billion, or roughly 6 Lakh crores, each year on foreign shipping services. The Prime Minister said India pays 6 Lakh cries foreign companies each year to send goods around the world; This amount is almost equal to our defense budget. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects 34,200 crores. He will also inaulet the International Cruise Terminal of Mumbai in Indira Dock today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/our-only-real-enemy-is-pm-modis-big-remark-amid-tariff-h-1b-visa-concerns-101758351635726.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos